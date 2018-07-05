NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Phone 2 With QWERTY Keypad Launched at RIL AGM: Price, Specifications, Features

, 05 July 2018
Jio Phone 2 With QWERTY Keypad Launched at RIL AGM: Price, Specifications, Features

Jio Phone 2 price in India is Rs. 2,999 as part of an introductory offer

Highlights

  • Jio Phone 2 has a QWERTY keypad, and 2.3-inch display
  • The feature phone will be available on August 15
  • Jio Phone 2 is priced at Rs. 2,999

The Jio Phone 2 4G feature phone was launched at the Reliance Industries Limited AGM today. The Jio Phone 2 comes with several improvements in terms of specifications and design from the model launched last year. Support for popular applications like WhatsApp and YouTube was also announced for the Jio Phone 2 as well as Jio Phone users. Jio Phone 2 has a more BlackBerry-like design, a horizontal rectangular shaped design, and a full QWERTY keypad. Both the original Jio Phone and the new model will be available side-by-side in the market, suiting varied needs of the customer. At the event, the company also announced Jio GigaFiber home broadband service.

Jio Phone 2 price in India

The Jio Phone 2 will be made available in the Indian market from August 15, and the price for it is set at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani also announced the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer that will allow existing feature phone users to exchange their current device for the Jio Phone for just for Rs. 501. This offer will start from July 21.

Jio Phone 2 specifications

The Jio Phone 2 supports dual-SIM slots (Nano), and has a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It runs on KAI OS, and has a 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. This can be expandable with the help of an SD card (up to 128GB). With optics, this phone integrates a 2-megapixel back and a VGA front camera sensor. Battery is at 2000mAh, and connectivity options include VoLTE, VoWiFi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio. It supports LTE Cat4 DL: 150Mbps/UL: 50Mbps, and LTE Band 2,5,40, 2G Band 900/1800. Apart from the QWERTY keypad, the Jio Phone 2 also has a four way navigation key and a dedicated button for voice command, just like the Jio Phone.

Jio GigaFiber Launching in 1,100 Cities, WhatsApp Coming to Jio Phones

Google introduced Google Assistant on Jio Phone earlier, and now it has extended support for YouTube as well. Facebook has also seen potential in the feature phone, and has extended support for WhatsApp for Jio Phone users. Notably, the Jio Phone received the Facebook app back in February this year.

Comments

Jio Phone 2

Jio Phone 2

Display2.40-inch
Front Camera0.3-megapixel
Resolution240x320 pixels
RAM512MB
OSKAI OS
Storage4GB
Rear Camera2-megapixel
Battery Capacity2000mAh
Further reading: Reliance Jio
Jio Phone 2 With QWERTY Keypad Launched at RIL AGM: Price, Specifications, Features
Samsung Galaxy J8
