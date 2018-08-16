Jio Phone 2 Next Flash Sale Date Is August 30

Jio Phone 2 next sale will be held on August 30, the company revealed on its official website. The company’s second 4G feature phone, Jio Phone 2, went on sale in India for the first time earlier today at 12pm. It was a flash sale and, predictably, lasted only a few minutes. As for the next Jio Phone 2 sale on August 30, it will be held at 12pm and will be hosted only on the Jio.com website. The handset has a QWERTY keyboard this time around and a 2.4-inch display with 320x240 pixel resolution. Buyers will be able to choose from three plans tailored for feature phone users, priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153.

During the first Jio Phone 2 flash sale today, the handset went out of stock soon after it became available. Some users who were able to reach the ‘Add to cart’ stage received the message ‘Page under maintenance’. This was rush for the handset was expected as the handset takes over from the popular Jio Phone, whose sales crossed 25 million units in less than a year as per Jio.

Jio Phone 2 went out of sale within minutes in the first sale

Jio Phone 2 price in India, specifications

The Jio Phone 2 price in India stands at Rs. 2,999 and there is no option to avail a refund after 3 years of ownership like there was with the first model. The company says orders placed on the website should be delivered within 5-7 business days.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Under the hood, there is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The phone has a 2-megapixel rear and a VGA front camera. Also, it supports connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. There is a dedicated button for voice commands that helps you activate Google Assistant while on the go. Besides, the phone packs a 2000mAh battery.

Compared to the original model, the Jio Phone 2’s design is one of the major differentiators between the two phones. The dedicated 4-way navigation keys offer a BlackBerry-style appearance. Even the display is larger and the form factor much wider.

Will Jio Phone 2 help WhatsApp, YouTube reach the next billion users in India? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.