Jio Phone 2 flash sale will be held today at 12pm IST, giving potential buyers the first chance to snag the handset. However, it is likely the Jio Phone 2 stocks available in the sale are likely to be quite limited in number, thus the flash sale model. The handset has a QWERTY keyboard and runs Kai OS like the model released last year. The Jio Phone 2 price in India, however, is twice as much as that of its predecessor. The official website says those who buy the handset in the Jio Phone 2 flash sale should ideally get the device shipped to them within 5-7 business days. Customers can also pick it up from a nearby authorised retailer.

Jio Phone 2 price in India

Jio Phone 2 price in India is Rs. 2,999, and the company is not providing the option a refund like it did with its first 4G feature phone. The handset will only be available to buy via the Jio.com website. If you are looking to buy the handset, it is best to keep refreshing the web page every few minutes a little before 12pm due to heavy traffic. The company is providing the Jio Phone 2 plans priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153.

Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone: What's New and Different?

Jio Phone 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Under the hood, there is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The phone has a 2-megapixel rear and a VGA front camera. Also, it supports connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. There is a dedicated button for voice commands that helps you activate Google Assistant while on the go. Besides, the phone packs a 2000mAh battery.

Compared to the original model, the Jio Phone 2’s design is one of the major differentiators between the two phones. The dedicated 4-way navigation keys offer a BlackBerry-style appearance. Even the display is larger and the form factor much wider.

Will Jio Phone 2 help WhatsApp, YouTube reach the next billion users in India? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.