Jio Phone 2 Next Flash Sale Will Be on September 6

, 31 August 2018
Jio Phone 2 flash sale will be held at 12pm on Jio.com

Highlights

  • The next Jio Phone 2 sale is just a week after the second sale
  • There was a gap of 15 days in the first two flash sales
  • Jio Phone 2 price in India is Rs. 2,999

The next Jio Phone 2 sale will be held on September 6, marking the third time it becomes available to purchase in the country. Interestingly, the difference between the second and third Jio Phone 2 flash sales is just a week, while the difference between first and second sales was 15 days. As before, the 4G feature phone will be up for grabs via only Jio.com and the sale will be held at 12pm IST. Compared to the original model, the Jio Phone 2 — priced in India at Rs. 2,999 — has a QWERTY keyboard and dual SIM card support; buyers will be able to use SIM card of other telecom operators in the secondary slot, while the primary slot will be for Jio SIM. Buyers can choose between three recharges for the 4G feature phone, priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153.

The Jio Phone 2 flash sale is expected to have limited units up for grabs, so buyers will have to be quick in adding a unit to the cart. According to the company, the handset will be shipped in 5-7 business days. Those who miss out in the sale can also opt for the Jio Phone, which comes with a refundable, upfront cost of Rs. 1,500. Alternatively, they can go for the exchange offer that allows users to get the Jio Phone at Rs. 501 upon exchanging an old feature phone. They will also have to purchase a Rs. 594 recharge, giving them 90GB of 4G data and unlimited calls as well as 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

As for the specifications, Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Under the hood, there is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The phone has a 2-megapixel rear and a VGA front camera. Also, it supports connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. There is a dedicated button for voice commands that helps you activate Google Assistant while on the go. Besides, the phone packs a 2000mAh battery.

Compared to the original model, the Jio Phone 2’s design is one of the major differentiators between the two phones. The dedicated 4-way navigation keys offer a BlackBerry-style appearance. Even the display is larger and the form factor much wider.

Further reading: Jio Phone 2, Jio, Reliance Jio
