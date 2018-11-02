Jio Phone 2 Festive Open Sale to Be Held From November 5 to 12 on Jio.com

Jio Phone 2 festive sale is all set to be held in India between November 5 and November 12 as part of the Diwali 2018 festive season. As part of this open sale, the company's latest smart feature phone will be up for grabs on Jio.com within the mentioned time period, devoid of any flash sales. The sale commences on Jio's website from 12pm IST (Noon) on November 5. Users can also avail a flat Rs. 200 cashback on payments made through Paytm Wallet, as per information provided on Jio's official website.

This week-long open sale of the Reliance Jio Phone 2 comes after multiple successive flash sales since the feature phone was first released in mid-August. Launched in July at Reliance Industries' event, the Jio Phone 2 is an upgrade to last year's Jio Phone and comes with a QWERTY keyboard instead of the alphanumeric one. It bears a price tag of Rs. 2,999 and is sold exclusively via Jio.com in India.

Currently, the telecom giant offers three prepaid recharge packs for the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2. The Rs. 49 recharge pack comes with a total of 1GB 4G data, free unlimited voice calls, and 50 SMS messages, for a validity of 28 days. Next is the Rs. 99 recharge pack with 500MB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS messages for the same validity of 28 days. Lastly, the Rs. 153 recharge pack offers 1.5GB data per day, free voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day, for 28 days. All of these packs come with complimentary subscription to Jio's wide range of apps.

Talking about Diwali offers, Jio late last month also introduced its new Jio Phone gift card that makes it easier to extend the benefits of the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer in the form of a gift. Using the gift card, customers can exchange their existing 2G/ 3G/ 4G phone for a new Jio Phone alongside 6 months of the Rs. 99 unlimited recharge pack.

Jio Phone 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS, and sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The phone comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage; the latter is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The camera optics are nothing to write home about. There is a 2-megapixel sensor at the back and a VGA one at the front. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio. It has a 2,000mAh battery under the hood.

The Jio Phone 2 features a four way navigation button and a dedicated button to trigger Google Assistant. Much like its predecessor, the feature phone comes with support for WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.