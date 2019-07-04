Jio, Facebook Partner to Launch 'Digital Udaan' Literacy Initiative for New Internet Users

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced a digital literacy initiative for the first-time Internet users in the country.

As part of the "Digital Udaan" initiative in collaboration with Facebook, Jio will engage with its users every Saturday to help them learn about Jio Phone features, use of various apps and Internet safety including use of Facebook.

To begin with, the programme is being launched in nearly 200 different locations across 13 states.

"It is a programme for inclusive information, education and entertainment, where no Indian will be left out of this digital drive. Jio envisions to take this to every town and village of India, achieving 100 per cent digital literacy in the country," said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

Jio currently has 300 million users and many of them are first-time Internet users.

The "Digital Udaan" initiative will have audio-visual training in 10 regional languages.

Jio has worked with Facebook to ensure that modules developed for "Digital Udaan" are relevant for people that would provide train-the-trainer sessions and training videos and information brochures.

"Facebook is an ally in this mission, and we are delighted to partner with Jio in attracting new Internet users and creating mechanisms for them to unleash the power of that access," said Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director Facebook India.

The initiative is expected to reach over 7,000 locations in the country.