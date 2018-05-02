State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has launched two new unlimited prepaid mobile packs starting at Rs. 99 for its subscribers. In order to stay relevant in the competitive market, BSNL's two new plans priced at Rs. 99 and Rs. 319 offer unlimited voice calling benefits to prepaid customers.

The new plan priced at Rs. 319 offers 90 days of validity, unlimited voice calls nationwide and roaming, except for Mumbai and Delhi circles, TelecomTalk reports. The Rs. 99 plan offers the same voice calling benefits, but comes with a validity of 26 days only. Furthermore, this plan also offers a free caller tune service (PRBT) as well. BSNL had launched a similar plan in February for the Calcutta telecom circle, and has now made it available pan-India.

Recently, BSNL had also announced an IPL special recharge pack for Rs. 248. This plan provided prepaid users with 153GB of data and came with a validity period of 51 days. Available till April 30, the validity of this plan is similar to that of the IPL tournament schedule, and the recharge pack will enable users to stream the IPL matches. This BSNL offer has a FUP limit of 3GB per day.

In a bid to compete with Reliance Jio and Airtel, the telecom operator has introduced many new prepaid plans in the last two months. It introduced a Rs. 551 prepaid pack that offers 1.5GB 4G data per day (unlimited access after FUP at 80Kbps). The Rs. 444 pack offers the same data and other benefits albeit with unlimited voice calls (other network calls restricted to 200 minutes per day)and a validity of 60 days. There's also a Rs. 485 prepaid pack that provides users with 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and has a validity of 90 days.

Furthermore, BSNL has also launched a Rs. 118 prepaid pack that offers a total of 1GB 3G/ 4G data, and unlimited voice calls (including roaming except for Delhi and Mumbai circles) with a validity of 28 days. Lastly, the operator also offers a plan worth Rs. 379 that offers 4GB 3G/ 4G data per day and unlimited BSNL-to-BSNL voice calls (30 minutes per day) for a total of 30 days.