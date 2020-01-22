Technology News
loading

Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos's Phone Said to Have Been Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince

Analysis said to have found that the theft of data from Bezos’s phone in 2018 started with an infected video file sent from bin Salman’s personal account.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 09:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos's Phone Said to Have Been Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince

Photo Credit: Eric Baradat/ AFP

The Saudi embassy, in a tweet, attacked the reports as “absurd”

Highlights
  • Investigators found digital evidence suggesting it contained a code
  • Saudi Crown Prince sent a message to Bezos in mid-2018
  • It ultimately led to the breach of the billionaire’s phone

Jeff Bezos's mobile phone was hacked following an exchange between the Amazon.com chief executive officer and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman on encrypted messaging service WhatsApp, according to two people familiar with an analysis of the breach. While a message from the prince to Bezos in mid-2018 that preceded the hack appeared benign, investigators found digital evidence suggesting it contained code that ultimately led to the breach of the billionaire's phone, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the probe isn't public. A forensic analysis showed with moderately high confidence that a WhatsApp account used by bin Salman was involved, another person said.

The Guardian newspaper reported earlier Tuesday that an analysis had found that the theft of data from Bezos's phone in 2018 started with an infected video file sent from bin Salman's personal account. The Financial Times, which confirmed elements of the Guardian's account of the hack, said the analysis was conducted by global business advisory firm FTI Consulting. A representative of the firm declined to comment, saying: “We do not comment on, confirm or deny client engagements or potential engagements.”

The revelation of new details about a security breach that affected the world's richest man comes about a year after the surprise announcement that Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, would divorce after 25 years of marriage. The National Enquirer subsequently disclosed an extramarital affair between Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, a former television anchor, in a series of reports that relied, in part, on intimate text messages sent by Bezos.

 

Bezos subsequently published an extraordinary blog post accusing the tabloid of threatening to publish more embarrassing text messages and photos unless he publicly affirmed that there was no political motivation or outside force behind the tabloid's coverage.

Gavin de Becker, a security consultant for Bezos, later said he believed the Saudi Arabian government had accessed Bezos's phone before the Enquirer exposed the affair. He didn't provide any direct evidence to back up his claims, which he said came from “our investigators and several experts.” De Becker cited the Enquirer's business relationship with the Saudis, as well as tough coverage of the murder of a critic of the Saudi regime by the Bezos-owned Washington Post, as reasons why bin Salman might seek to harm the Amazon founder. The newspaper reported last year that the Central Intelligence Agency linked the crown prince to the 2018 murder of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

De Becker declined to comment on the Guardian report Tuesday beyond the lengthy statement last year, which was posted on the news site The Daily Beast.

The Saudi embassy, in a tweet, attacked the reports as “absurd” and called for an investigation “so that we can have all the facts out.”

A United Nations investigation to be released Wednesday is expected to confirm that Bezos's mobile phone was hacked in a WhatsApp message from bin Salman, the Washington Post reported late Tuesday.

It's unclear whether the alleged hack of Bezos's phone accessed any sensitive Amazon corporate information. The company hasn't commented on the matter in the nine months since de Becker's accusation. Company representatives didn't return messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jeff Bezos, Amazon, WhatsApp, Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud
Apple Said to Be Eyeing March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone
Vodafone Group Quits Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Project

Related Stories

Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos's Phone Said to Have Been Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Aims at March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone: Report
  2. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  3. Jeff Bezos's Phone Said to Have Been Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in February With Dual Selfie Cameras
  7. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Launch Timeline, Price in India Tipped
  10. PUBG Mobile Spring Party Event Now Live: Here's Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Rolling Out for Beta Testers on Android: Here's How to Enable It
  2. Huawei P40 Pro Live Photos Leak, Tip Curved Display Edges
  3. The Witcher, 6 Underground Among Netflix’s Most Popular TV Series, Movies
  4. Vodafone Group Quits Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Project
  5. Realme to Be Among the First Brands to Launch Snapdragon 720G Phones, Company’s Madhav Sheth Reveals
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Surfaces, Tipped for February Launch in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S Pen, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos's Phone Said to Have Been Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince
  9. Apple Said to Be Eyeing March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.