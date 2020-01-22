Technology News
loading

Saudi Arabia Involved in Hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Phone, UN Report Tipped to Say

The UN officials plan a public statement asserting that they found credible a forensic report commissioned by Bezos' security team, Reuters reports.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 18:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Saudi Arabia Involved in Hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Phone, UN Report Tipped to Say

The security team concluded that Bezos' phone was probably hacked with a tainted video

Highlights
  • The video was reportedly sent by Mohammad Bin Salman's WhatsApp account
  • Massive amounts of data began leaving his phone after the video was sent
  • The evidence is said to be strong enough to warrant a full investigation

Two UN officials will report on Wednesday that there is enough evidence suggesting that Saudi Arabia had hacked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' phone and both the kingdom and the United States should investigate, a person familiar with the matter said.

The United Nations' officials plan a public statement asserting that they found credible a forensic report commissioned by Bezos' security team which concluded that his phone probably had been hacked with a tainted video sent from a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The report by FTI Consulting concluded that massive amounts of data began leaving Bezos' phone about a month after the video was shared in mid-2018, the person said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Outside experts consulted by the UN agreed that while the case was not airtight, the evidence was strong enough to warrant a fuller investigation.

The report is set to worsen relations between the world's richest man and the kingdom which had soured following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, who was also a columnist for the Bezos' owned Washington Post.

 

 

The Guardian first reported the crown prince's alleged involvement. It said the encrypted message from the number used by the crown prince is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone Bezos had used and extracted large amounts of data.

Saudi Arabia's US embassy dismissed the report.

"Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out," it said in a message posted on Twitter.

The UN statement will come from Agnes Callemard, special rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and David Kaye, special rapporteur for free expression.

They are building toward a fuller report they expect to give to the UN in June, the person said. They said in Twitter posts that they will be releasing a statement on Wednesday addressing the Guardian report.

Amazon declined to comment.

The relationship between the Amazon chief executive and the Saudi government had soured since early last year after he alluded to Saudi Arabia's displeasure at the Washington Post's coverage of the murder of Khashoggi.

Bezos' security chief said at the time that Saudi had access to his phone and gained private information from it involving text messages between him and a former television anchor, who the National Enquirer tabloid newspaper said Bezos was dating.

Saudi had said it had nothing to do with the reporting.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Jeff Bezos, WhatsApp, Saudi, Mohammed bin Salman
With Kirin 710F, HONOR 9X Is the Powerful Mid-Range Smartphone for You

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia Involved in Hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Phone, UN Report Tipped to Say
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  2. Poco India Chief Reveals Brand's Plans, Says It Will Take on Xiaomi
  3. Sony Launches Walkman NW-A105 Media Player With Android in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted
  5. PSA: Don't Update Twitter for Android on Your Phone
  6. Apple Aims at March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone: Report
  7. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in February With Dual Selfie Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Series Price Leaked Again, Galaxy Z Flip Rumoured to Be Priced Higher Than Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
  2. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A31 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Site
  3. Canon EOS-1D X Mark III Flagship Full-Frame DSLR With 5.5K RAW Video Recording Launched in India
  4. Saudi Arabia Involved in Hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Phone, UN Report Tipped to Say
  5. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says US-China Spat May Hurt Global Growth, Comments on India's Immigration Stance
  6. Coronavirus: China Epidemic May Impact MWC 2020 in Barcelona
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Apple 'Has to Help' on Police Access to Encrypted Phones, Trump Says
  9. Sony Walkman NW-A105 Media Player With Android and Touchscreen Display Launched in India
  10. Apple to Release iPad Keyboard With Scissor Design in 2020: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.