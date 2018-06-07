iVoomi V5 has been launched in India as a new entry-level smartphone by Hong Kong-based iVoomi. The new smartphone features a shatterproof display and comes with multi-language support. Reliance Jio subscribers buying the iVoomi V5 can avail a cashback worth Rs. 2,200 under the Jio Football Offer by recharging their connections with a Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 prepaid pack on or before June 30. After the first successful recharge, the subscribers will receive 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each that will be credited to the MyJio app. The vouchers can be redeemed one at a time against subsequent recharges.

iVoomi V5 price in India

The iVoomi V5 price in India has been set at Rs. 3,499. The handset is available for purchase in Jade Black and Champagne Gold colour options via Snapdeal. Customers with credit and debit cards from Axis Bank and HDFC Bank can avail an instant 10 percent discount on their purchase. This is above and beyond the Jio Football Offer already mentioned.

iVoomi V5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iVoomi V5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display. The handset is powered by a quad-core Spreadtrum SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. For capturing images and recording videos, it has a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the rear along with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front.

iVoomi has provided 8GB of onboard storage on the iVoomi V5 that is expandable via MicroSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, FM radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity options. Besides, it packs a 2800mAh Li-Ion battery and measures 145x73x11mm.

"With our shatterproof display series, we are addressing one of the most common pain-point of users by providing protection from scratches and abrasion. This entry-level smartphone is in line with our objective to broaden the horizon of advanced technology and features in the affordable segment of smartphones in India," said Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVoomi India, in a press release while announcing the launch.

