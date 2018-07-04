iVoomi i2 Lite has been launched in India by Hong Kong-based iVoomi. Coming as a more basic version of the iVoomi i2 that debuted in May, the new smartphone is designed to help the company expand its footprint in tier II and tier III cities in the country where the demand for sub-Rs. 7,000 handsets quite high in comparison to mid-range and top-end smartphones. The smartphone features an HD+ 'Full View' display and sports a dual rear camera setup. It comes in Mercury Black, Saturn Gold, Mars Red, and Neptune Blue colour options. Last month, iVoomi launched the iVoomi V5 as another affordable handset with a 5-inch display and 5-megapixel front and rear camera sensors at a price of Rs. 3,499.

iVoomi i2 Lite price in India

iVoomi i2 Lite price in India has been set at Rs. 6,499. The smartphone is exclusively available for purchase in the country through Flipkart. It comes with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 723.

iVoomi i2 Lite specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) iVoomi i2 Lite runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS Full View display that has an 18:9 aspect ratio. There is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary Sony sensor with a five-piece Largan lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Both are powered by a soft flash. An 8-megapixel sensor is available at the back with a four-piece slim lens.

iVoomi has provided 16GB of onboard storage on the iVoomi i2 Lite that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, and P-sensor. The smartphone also sports a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4000mAh battery with 2A Fast Charge tech and measures 148.4x71.8x9.2mm.

