Itel Vision 2S has launched in India as a new phone in the budget segment. The phone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system and features an HD+ resolution display. There is a dual rear camera setup at the back and a rear fingerprint sensor. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery that claims to provide users 24 days standby and 25 hours of talk time. Itel Vision 2S is powered with 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and comes with 32GB of internal storage. It has launched in three colour options.

Itel Vision 2S price in India, sale

The new Itel Vision 2S is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The handset is available in three gradient tones such as Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue. It also comes with an exclusive VIP offer where consumers can avail free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase without paying any service charge.

Itel Vision 2S specifications

On the specifications front, the Itel Vision 2S runs on Android 11 (Go Edition). It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB.

The Itel Vision 2S has a dual camera setup with an 8-megpaixel main sensor and an accompanying VGA sensor. It also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch.

Itel Vision 2S packs a 5000mAh battery that claims to provide users 24 days standby and 25 hours of talk time. The phone also comes with dual security features like face unlock and rear mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on board include G sensor, and proximity sensor. The Itel Vision 2S has dual SIM slots (Nano + Nano) and measures 166x76.3x8.9mm.