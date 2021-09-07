Technology News
  Itel Vision 2S With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 2S With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 2S has launched in Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 September 2021 17:15 IST
Itel Vision 2S With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 2S features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop-style notch display

Highlights
  • Itel Vision 2S is priced in India at Rs. 6,999
  • Itel Vision 2S features fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock
  • Itel Vision 2S has a dual rear camera setup

Itel Vision 2S has launched in India as a new phone in the budget segment. The phone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system and features an HD+ resolution display. There is a dual rear camera setup at the back and a rear fingerprint sensor. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery that claims to provide users 24 days standby and 25 hours of talk time. Itel Vision 2S is powered with 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and comes with 32GB of internal storage. It has launched in three colour options.

Itel Vision 2S price in India, sale

The new Itel Vision 2S is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The handset is available in three gradient tones such as Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue. It also comes with an exclusive VIP offer where consumers can avail free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase without paying any service charge.

Itel Vision 2S specifications

On the specifications front, the Itel Vision 2S runs on Android 11 (Go Edition). It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB.

The Itel Vision 2S has a dual camera setup with an 8-megpaixel main sensor and an accompanying VGA sensor. It also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch.

Itel Vision 2S packs a 5000mAh battery that claims to provide users 24 days standby and 25 hours of talk time. The phone also comes with dual security features like face unlock and rear mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on board include G sensor, and proximity sensor. The Itel Vision 2S has dual SIM slots (Nano + Nano) and measures 166x76.3x8.9mm.

Itel Vision 2S

Itel Vision 2S

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Itel Vision 2S, Itel Vision 2S Price in India, Itel Vision 2S Specifications, Itel
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala
Itel Vision 2S With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
