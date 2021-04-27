Technology News

Itel Vision 2 With Octa-Core SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery but the company has not specified if the phone supports fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 April 2021 11:20 IST
Itel Vision 2 has a fingerprint scanner on the back

Highlights
  • Itel Vision 2 comes in a single RAM and storage configuration
  • The phone has a triple rear camera setup
  • Itel Vision 2 sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter

Itel Vision 2 has been launched in India as an entry-level smartphone that succeeds Itel Vision 1 that was debuted in February 2020. The phone comes with quite a few upgrades over its predecessor in both design and specifications. Itel Vision 2 now sports a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and has a triple rear camera setup. It has relatively thick bezels all around and an even thicker chin. The phone is offered in two colour options, and a single RAM and storage configuration.

Itel Vision 2 price in India

Itel Vision 2 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model that is offered in Deep Blue and Gradation Green colours. The phone is exclusively available via Udaan and offline stores.

Itel Vision 2 specifications

Itel Vision 2 runs Android 10 (Go edition). It features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen. Itel Vision 1 features a notched display. The display on Itel Vision 2 comes with 20:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits peak brightness, and the phone has 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, Itel Vision 2 is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz. The phone is offered with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

For photos and videos, Itel Vision 2 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, as well as a depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options on the phone include VoWi-Fi, Dual Active 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, and more. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, among others. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Itel Vision 2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 26 hours of calling time with 4G, 35 hours of music playback, and 7 hours of video playback. The phone is 8.3mm thick.

