Itel Vision 1 Pro With Quad-Core SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 1 Pro features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 January 2021 11:35 IST
Itel Vision 1 Pro With Quad-Core SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 1 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Itel Vision 1 Pro launched in India for Rs. 6,599
  • The phone features a triple rear camera setup
  • Itel Vision 1 Pro is offered in two colour options

Itel Vision 1 Pro has been launched in India as an entry-level smartphone running on Android 10 (Go Edition). It is a successor to the Itel Vision 1 that launched in the country in August last year. The Itel Vision 1 Pro features a triple rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie shooter. The phone comes in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. Itel Vision 1 Pro has slim bezels on the sides and a relatively thicker chin.

Itel Vision 1 Pro price in India

The Itel Vision 1 Pro has been priced at Rs. 6,599 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. It is offered in Aurora Blue and Ocean Blue colour options. The official website says that the phone is available on Flipkart but it has not been listed on the e-commerce website as of yet. The Itel Vision 1 launched in India back in August 2020 with 3GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 6,999.

Itel Vision 1 Pro specifications

Itel Vision 1 Pro runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Itel says the phone can reach 450 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Itel Vision 1 Pro carries an unnamed quad-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

For optics, the Itel Vision 1 Pro features a triple rear camera setup headlined by an 8-megapixel primary sensor. The other two are VGA sensors and a flash is placed within the camera module as well. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture housed in a notch.

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, dual active 4G VoLTE, ViLTE/ VoWiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Itel Vision 1 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with AI Power Master technology. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back and Itel says that the Face Unlock feature can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds. Itel Vision 1 Pro measures 166x75.9x8.5mm.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Display 6.52-inch
Processor 1.4 MHz quad-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + VGA + VGA
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

