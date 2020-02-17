Technology News
Itel Vision 1 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 1 is claimed to be the most affordable smartphone in India that packs a waterdrop notch display and a large battery.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 17 February 2020 17:20 IST
Itel Vision 1 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 1 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SoC

Highlights
  • Itel Vision 1 features a 6-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) display
  • It packs an 8-megapixel main camera at the back
  • Itel Vision 1 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

Itel has launched a new entry-level Android phone in India - the Itel Vision 1. Positioned in the sub-Rs. 6,000 price bracket, the Itel Vision 1 packs some noteworthy internals such as an HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass and a waterdrop notch. The phone also packs a dual rear camera setup and a 4,000mAh battery. It draws power from an octa-core Unisoc processor paired with 2GB of RAM. The Itel Vision 1 aims to take on the likes of Redmi Go and the Realme C3 in the Indian market. Here's everything you need to know about the Itel Vision 1:

Itel Vision 1 price in India, availability 

The Itel Vision 1 is priced at Rs. 5,499, and is now available in India via authorised retail channels. The company is also offering a few benefits to prospective buyers that include a cashback worth Rs. 2,200 and 25GB of additional 4G data for Jio subscribers. It comes in Gradation Blue and Gradation Purple colour options.

Itel Vision 1 specifications 

The Itel Vision 1 is a dual-SIM phone and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It features a 6-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 2GB of RAM. There is 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB capacity).

Itel Vision 1 features a dual rear camera setup that is highlighted by an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel depth sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 5-megapixel camera with 1.4-micron pixels. Camera features include an AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, and automatic scene recognition.

The Itel Vision 1 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, but the phone supports face unlock as well. The company ships a Bluetooth headset worth Rs. 799 in the phone's retail package. Dimensions of the phone are 155.3x73.5x 8.5mm and it weighs 169 grams.

Display 6.09-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
