Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant has been launched in India. The device was unveiled in the country in February this year in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Now, the company has introduced another configuration – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. This new model comes with otherwise identical specifications and design as the 2GB RAM model, with the only difference being an increase in RAM and price. The key features of Itel Vision 1 include a 4,000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint scanner.

Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM price in India, availability

Itel Vision 1 is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the new 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It will be available on Flipkart from August 18. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) and the phone comes in Gradation Blue and Gradation Green colour options.

Itel Vision 1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel Vision 1 runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It features a 6.09-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop notch. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 500 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB capacity).

Coming to the optics, the Itel Vision 1 features a dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel depth sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 5-megapixel camera with a 1.4-micron aperture.

The Itel Vision 1 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, but the phone supports face unlock as well. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Dimensions of the phone are 155.3x73.5x 8.5mm and it weighs 169 grams.

