Technology News
loading

Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 1 launched in February in India with a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 August 2020 13:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 1 comes with a rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM model offers 32GB of storage
  • The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery
  • Itel Vision 1 has a 6-inch HD+ waterdrop-notch display

Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant has been launched in India. The device was unveiled in the country in February this year in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Now, the company has introduced another configuration – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. This new model comes with otherwise identical specifications and design as the 2GB RAM model, with the only difference being an increase in RAM and price. The key features of Itel Vision 1 include a 4,000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint scanner.

Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM price in India, availability

Itel Vision 1 is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the new 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It will be available on Flipkart from August 18. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) and the phone comes in Gradation Blue and Gradation Green colour options.

Itel Vision 1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel Vision 1 runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It features a 6.09-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop notch. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 500 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB capacity).

Coming to the optics, the Itel Vision 1 features a dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel depth sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 5-megapixel camera with a 1.4-micron aperture.

The Itel Vision 1 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, but the phone supports face unlock as well. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Dimensions of the phone are 155.3x73.5x 8.5mm and it weighs 169 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Itel Vision 1

Itel Vision 1

Display 6.09-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel Vision 1, Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM, Itel Vision 1 Price in India, Itel Vision 1 Sale, Itel Vision 1 Specifications, Itel Vision 1 Features, Itel
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Launch in Early October

Related Stories

Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Says It's Not Rolling Out Android 10 for Redmi Note 7 Series in India
  2. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  4. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  5. Xiaomi’s Latest Mi TV Features a 55-Inch Transparent OLED Panel
  6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
  7. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  9. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  10. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receive Android 11 Developer Preview 3 Update
  2. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro Reportedly Getting Android 10 Update in India, Xiaomi Denies Rollout
  4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 27,990
  5. Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Launch in Early October
  7. Google Beats $50 Million Lawsuit by Genius Over Scraping Song Lyrics
  8. Google Rolls Out New Features to Assist Students With Homework
  9. OnePlus TV Models Now Available via Company’s Own Online Store Oneplus.in
  10. Google Classroom to Support More Indic Languages, Offer Features to Track Student Work Virtually
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com