Itel Said to Be Set to Launch a Redmi 6A Competitor in India

New Itel smartphone to compete with Redmi 6A, whose price in India starts at Rs. 5,999.

By | Updated: 13 May 2019 18:22 IST
Itel A44 Air

China-based Transsion Holdings' Itel Mobile is set to launch a new feature-packed smartphone in India on May 16 that would take Redmi 6A head on, IANS cites industry sources to report. The Itel smartphone is likely to be launched below Rs. 5,000, the report added.

To put the price in perspective, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A's base variant is priced at Rs. 5,999, and features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. Its top variant, with 2GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, is priced at Rs. 6,499. If the IANS report is correct about the price, then Itel does seem poised to undercut Xiaomi in the entry-level smartphone segment.

The Redmi 6A was launched by Xiaomi in September last year, and its highlights include a MediaTek A22 SoC, a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. It received a price cut back in December.

The upcoming Itel smartphone is said to house features like an AI dual camera, 2GB of RAM, the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system, and a full-screen HD+ display. Other features include a fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Currently, in the entry-level segment, Itel offers the A44 Air at Rs. 4,399, the A44 Power at Rs. 4,599, and the A23 at Rs. 3,999. The company logged 7 percent share in the feature phone segment in the first quarter of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Itel, Transsion
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
