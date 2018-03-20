Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Itel S42, A44 With 18:9 Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
, 20 March 2018
Itel S42 (front and back)

Highlights

  • Itel A44 Pro was also unveiled, but no availability or price was provided
  • The Itel S42 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,499
  • On the other hand, the A44 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,799

Chinese mobile manufacturer Itel Mobile on Tuesday launched three new smartphones in India – the Itel S42, A44, and A44 Pro. The S42 is the most premium of the lot, but all three sport 18:9 displays, front flash modules, and 4G VoLTE connectivity. All three phones will be available offline only. Itel also says the A44 Pro will be made available in the country a later date, and for now, no pricing details have been revealed.

Itel S42, A44, A44 Pro price in India

The Itel S42 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,499, and it will be available in Black and Champagne colour variants. The Itel A44 on the other hand has been priced at Rs. 5,799, and it will be available Champagne, Rose Gold, and Red. Both come with protective pack covers.

Itel S42 specifications

he dual-SIM (Nano) Itel S42 runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 5.65-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 285ppi. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 coupled with Adreno 308 GPU, and 3GB of RAM.

The Itel S42 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and flash, and a 13-megapixel fixed focus front camera with flash. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). It sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Other connectivity options on the Itel S42 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is measures 153x73.55x8.25mm. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3000mAh battery, rated to deliver up 21.5 hours of talk time on 4G and 400 hours of standby time.

Itel A44 specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel A44 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ (480x960 pixels) 18:9 display. It is powered by a quad-core processor and sports 1GB of RAM. It bears a 5-megapixel sensor on both the front and back, with flash on both sides. The rear camera has an f/2.0 aperture. It has 8GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot).

itel a44 gadgets 360 itel

Itel A44

The company is also touting a bike mode, face unlock, and fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. Other sensors on the Itel A44 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It features a 2400mAh battery delivering up to 240 hours of standby time. The smartphone measures 148x70.5x8.2mm.

Itel A44 Pro specifications
The Itel A44 Pro has nearly identical specifications to the A44, except it bears a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels), 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage.

itel a44 pro gadgets 360 itel

Itel A44 Pro

The A44 Pro also bears an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, but features the same 5-megapixel front camera, both with flash.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Itel S42

Itel S42

Display

5.65-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

13-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Itel A44

Itel A44

Display

5.45-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

480x960 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2400mAh
Itel A44 Pro

Itel A44 Pro

Display

5.45-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2400mAh
