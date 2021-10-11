Technology News
Itel S17 Entry-Level Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Itel S17 runs on Android 11 Go Edition with Itel’s custom skin on top.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 October 2021 14:26 IST
Itel S17 comes in Sky Blue, Multicolor Green, and Deep-Ocean Black colour options

Highlights
  • Itel S17 has a waterdrop-style notch display
  • Itel S17 packs 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
  • Itel S17 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Itel S17 was launched last week, and is an entry-level phone with a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has gone official in the Nigerian market. It packs 1GB of RAM and offers 16GB of inbuilt storage. The Itel S17 runs on Android 11 Go edition and is powered by an octa-core processor. It features a 6.6-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution. The Itel S17 is a budget-centric phone that has launched in three colour options. There is no clarity on whether the phone will launch in other international markets.

Itel S17 price, sale

The new Itel S17 is priced at NGN 45,000 (roughly Rs. 8,200) for the lone 1GB RAM + 16GB storage model. The phone has launched in Sky Blue, Multicolor Green, and Deep-Ocean Black colour options. It will be available in Nigeria from next week in online and offline stores both.

Itel S17 specifications

On the specifications front, the Itel S17 runs Android 11 Go edition with Itel's custom skin on top. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with waterdrop-style notch, 2.5D curved protection, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and slight chin at the bottom. It is powered by an unknown 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage is listed to be at 16GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card ( up to 128GB).

The Itel S17 has a triple camera setup at the back with an 8-megapixel main camera. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sitting inside the notch with AI Face Beauty 4.0, Bokeh, AR Stickers, and more. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to last for 27 days of standby time, 7 hours of ongoing filming, 30 hours of uninterrupted calls, and 70 hours of entertainment. There is a rear fingerprint sensor and the Itel S17 also supports Face Unlock.

Itel S17

Itel S17

Display 6.60-inch
Processor 1.3 MHz quad-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
