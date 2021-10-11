Itel S17 was launched last week, and is an entry-level phone with a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has gone official in the Nigerian market. It packs 1GB of RAM and offers 16GB of inbuilt storage. The Itel S17 runs on Android 11 Go edition and is powered by an octa-core processor. It features a 6.6-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution. The Itel S17 is a budget-centric phone that has launched in three colour options. There is no clarity on whether the phone will launch in other international markets.

Itel S17 price, sale

The new Itel S17 is priced at NGN 45,000 (roughly Rs. 8,200) for the lone 1GB RAM + 16GB storage model. The phone has launched in Sky Blue, Multicolor Green, and Deep-Ocean Black colour options. It will be available in Nigeria from next week in online and offline stores both.

Itel S17 specifications

On the specifications front, the Itel S17 runs Android 11 Go edition with Itel's custom skin on top. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with waterdrop-style notch, 2.5D curved protection, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and slight chin at the bottom. It is powered by an unknown 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage is listed to be at 16GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card ( up to 128GB).

The Itel S17 has a triple camera setup at the back with an 8-megapixel main camera. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sitting inside the notch with AI Face Beauty 4.0, Bokeh, AR Stickers, and more. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to last for 27 days of standby time, 7 hours of ongoing filming, 30 hours of uninterrupted calls, and 70 hours of entertainment. There is a rear fingerprint sensor and the Itel S17 also supports Face Unlock.