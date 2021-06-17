Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel Magic 2 4G Feature Phone With Wi Fi Hotspot Tethering Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Magic 2 4G Feature Phone With Wi-Fi Hotspot Tethering Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Magic 2 4G packs a 1,900mAh battery that can offer a standby time of up to 24 days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 June 2021 12:58 IST
Itel Magic 2 4G Feature Phone With Wi-Fi Hotspot Tethering Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Magic 2 4G price in India is set at Rs. 2,349

Highlights
  • Itel Magic 2 4G Wi-Fi tethering allows to connect up to 8 devices
  • Itel Magic 2 4G has a 1.3-megapixel rear camera with flash
  • The phone comes with 8 preloaded games as well

Itel Magic 2 4G feature phone has been launched in India. It comes with Wi-Fi Hotspot tethering, 4G connectivity, and a 1.3-megapixel rear camera. The feature phone has 8 preloaded games and can connect up to 8 devices simultaneously with inbuilt 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. The feature phone integrates a feature called King Voice — an innovative text-to-speech function — that lets you hear actions, messages, time update, contacts, and more. Itel Magic 2 4G packs a 1,900mAh battery that can offer a standby time of up to 24 days.

Itel Magic 2 4G price in India

The new Itel Magic 2 4G feature phone is priced at Rs. 2,349, the company announced in a press release. It comes in two colour options — Black and Blue. Offers include 100-day replacement warranty, 12-month guarantee, and one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 365 days of purchase.

Itel Magic 2 4G specifications

Itel Magic 2 4G features a 2.4-inch (240x320 pixels) QVGA colour display with 167ppi pixel density. It is powered by T117 processor, paired with 64MB RAM and 128MB of internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB. There is a 1.3-megapixel rear camera onboard with flash support. It packs a 1,900mAh battery that can offer up to 24 days on standby, 30 hours of 4G talk time, 33 hours of 2G talk time, 48 hours of FM radio, 18.5 hours of music player, and 8.5 hours of hotspot function. Connectivity options on the phone include 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v2 support.

Itel Magic 2 4G comes with a King Voice — a text-to-speech feature — that lets consumers hear details on incoming calls, messages, menu, and even their phonebook. It supports 9 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Other features include auto call recorder and one-touch mute.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Itel Magic 2 4G

Itel Magic 2 4G

Display 2.40-inch
Rear Camera 1.3-megapixel
RAM 64MB
Storage 128MB
Battery Capacity 1900mAh
Resolution 240x320 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel Magic 2 4G, Itel Magic 2 4G Price in India, Itel Magic 2 4G Specifications, Itel
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Explained
Itel Magic 2 4G Feature Phone With Wi-Fi Hotspot Tethering Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  2. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Named as Chairman, Succeeds John Thompson
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  6. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  7. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  9. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
#Latest Stories
  1. Kernel Helmet That Is Claimed to Read Human Mind Starts Shipping for $50,000 in US
  2. Slack Getting Scheduled Send Message Feature, Users Can Now Set Custom Date, Time for Messages
  3. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebadged Vivo 12s (2021), Specifications Surface Online
  4. US Tech Giants Must Open Local Offices in Russia or Face Punitive Measures, New Legislation States
  5. Bitcoin Will Touch $250,000 by 2022-End: Billionaire Tim Draper Stays Bullish Despite Recent Dip
  6. Dell Inspiron 14 2-In-1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 in India With May 2021 Security Patch, Camera Improvements
  8. Parents Name Baby Boy HTML, Leaves Internet Amused and Concerned
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India First Impressions: PUBG Mobile Similarities and Differences
  10. China’s Space Station Welcomes First Astronauts as Shenzhou-12 Docks Successfully
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com