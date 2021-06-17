Itel Magic 2 4G feature phone has been launched in India. It comes with Wi-Fi Hotspot tethering, 4G connectivity, and a 1.3-megapixel rear camera. The feature phone has 8 preloaded games and can connect up to 8 devices simultaneously with inbuilt 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. The feature phone integrates a feature called King Voice — an innovative text-to-speech function — that lets you hear actions, messages, time update, contacts, and more. Itel Magic 2 4G packs a 1,900mAh battery that can offer a standby time of up to 24 days.

Itel Magic 2 4G price in India

The new Itel Magic 2 4G feature phone is priced at Rs. 2,349, the company announced in a press release. It comes in two colour options — Black and Blue. Offers include 100-day replacement warranty, 12-month guarantee, and one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 365 days of purchase.

Itel Magic 2 4G specifications

Itel Magic 2 4G features a 2.4-inch (240x320 pixels) QVGA colour display with 167ppi pixel density. It is powered by T117 processor, paired with 64MB RAM and 128MB of internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB. There is a 1.3-megapixel rear camera onboard with flash support. It packs a 1,900mAh battery that can offer up to 24 days on standby, 30 hours of 4G talk time, 33 hours of 2G talk time, 48 hours of FM radio, 18.5 hours of music player, and 8.5 hours of hotspot function. Connectivity options on the phone include 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v2 support.

Itel Magic 2 4G comes with a King Voice — a text-to-speech feature — that lets consumers hear details on incoming calls, messages, menu, and even their phonebook. It supports 9 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Other features include auto call recorder and one-touch mute.