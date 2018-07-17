Transsion Holdings' mobile brand Itel has now launched the Itel A62 in India. Key features of the entry-level smartphone include dual rear camera setup, face unlock, Bokeh mode, multi-functional fingerprint sensor, and the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system on board. This comes after Itel Mobile launched three new smartphones in India - the Itel S42, A44, and A44 Pro - in March this year. The S42 is the most premium of the lot, but all three sport 18:9 displays, front flash modules, and 4G VoLTE connectivity.

Itel A62 price, design

The Itel A62 smartphone has been priced at Rs. 7,499, and is available in Black, Champagne, and Red colour options. It has visible chins on the top and bottom portions of the display, however there is no physical button present at the bottom of the display. At the back, the Itel A62 sports a vertically stacked dual camera setup, and a fingerprint scanner that sits in the centre. The Itel logo is embossed at the bottom rear end of the device.

Itel A62 specifications

The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and sports a 5.65-inch HD+ IPS full-view display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Itel A62 is powered by the MediaTek MT6739WA processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 16GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Optics include a dual rear camera setup stacked vertically, with one main sensor at 13-megapixel and another VGA sensor. The main camera sports autofocus, and comes with modes like face beauty, portrait mode, bokeh mode, pano mode, and low-light mode. Front camera sensor is at 5-megapixel with flash support.

The Itel A62 packs a 3000mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, and more. The smartphone supports Face Unlock and comes with a multi-functional fingerprint sensor for more security. The company promises a 100-days replacement warranty on the Itel A62.

Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit said in a statement, "Itel has always strived to democratise technology for the masses at best value. With increasing growth in mobile photography amongst youth fraternity, camera on a phone has seen maximum innovations and improvements. With this insight, we have launched our first dual rear camera smartphone - A62, with full screen and multiple value added features. We believe that itel A62 will provide an all-round smartphone experience, packed with exciting features like multi-functional fingerprint sensor, face unlock and a smart key for ease of use."