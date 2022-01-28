Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel A58, Itel A58 Pro With 6.6 Inch Display, Waterdrop Style Notch Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Itel A58, Itel A58 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Waterdrop-Style Notch Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Itel A58 and Itel A58 Pro have been launched in Nigeria and Kenya.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 January 2022 12:56 IST
Itel A58, Itel A58 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Waterdrop-Style Notch Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel Global

Itel A58, and Itel A58 Pro come in multiple colour variants

Highlights
  • Itel A58 has 1GB of RAM and 16GB storage
  • Both smartphones come with i-boost 1.0 for smooth functioning
  • Itel A58 Pro has 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage

Itel A58 series, which comprises Itel A58 and Itel A58 Pro smartphones, has been unveiled in various markets, including Nigeria and Kenya. Both the models have a lot of similar specifications and differ in terms of RAM and storage capacity. The series is marked by 4,000mAh battery, i-boost 1.0 feature for smoother operations, and AI-powered dual rear cameras. The entry-level smartphones run Android 11 (Go edition) out-of-the-box, and carry microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Itel A58, Itel A58 Pro price, availability

While there is no information of price on the Itel website, a report by TechCity says that Itel A58 is available for purchase at a price of NGN 35,000 (roughly Rs. 6,300) in Nigeria. The phone is priced at KES 8,999 (roughly Rs. 6,000) in Kenya, as per MobileTrends. The price of Itel A58 Pro is not known. Both the phones are offered in Dreamy Purple, Sky Cyan, and Starry Black colour options.

Itel A58, Itel A58 Pro specifications

Itel A58 and Itel A58 Pro sport 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop-style display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a quad-core Unisoc SC7731E SoC and comes with the i-boost 1.0 feature for “smoother mobile experience.” Itel A58 gets 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, while the Pro variant gets 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Both the smartphones have microSD card slots for storage expansion.

For photography, Itel A58 and Itel A58 Pro come with 5-megapixel primary sensors and QVGA sensors. For selfies and video calls, the phones carry 5-megapixel cameras at the front. The phones pack a 4,000mAh battery, and they have rear-facing fingerprint scanner as well. Itel also claims that the phones are resistant to ordinary drops, dust, and moisture.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Itel A58 Pro

Itel A58 Pro

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc SC7331e
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1,560 pixels
Advertisement
Itel A58

Itel A58

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc SC7331e
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1,560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel A58, Itel A58 Price, Itel A58 Specifications, Itel A58 Pro, Itel A58 Pro Specifications, Itel
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Salvadorans Show Support for Bitcoin Despite International Monetary Fund Criticism
Itel A58, Itel A58 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Waterdrop-Style Notch Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Vu Premium 32 Smart TV With Linux OS, 20W Speakers Debuts in India
  6. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  7. Redmi Smart Band Pro Set to Launch in India on February 9
  8. WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD (1TB) Review
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11: All Details
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to be Under Testing, an 'Ultra Flagship' Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Offers $5,000 To College Student To Not Track His Private Jet
  2. NASA Aims to Make Observations From SpaceX Space Junk Collision With Moon
  3. Itel A58, Itel A58 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Waterdrop-Style Notch Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  4. Salvadorans Show Support for Bitcoin Despite International Monetary Fund Criticism
  5. Steam Lunar New Year Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including FIFA 22, Forza Horizon 4, It Takes Two, More
  6. Bitcoin Holds Up Well to Hover Around $37,000 as Ether, Metaverse Tokens See Uptick in Value
  7. iOS 15.4 Beta Enables Face ID Unlocking With a Mask; iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 Bring Universal Control
  8. First-Time Owners of Electric Vehicles Reluctant to Switch Back: Survey
  9. Pegasus: Rights Group Says Lebanese Staffer Targeted With NSO Spyware
  10. Google Pixel 6a Mention Pops Up in a Colouring Book Sent to Pixel Superfans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.