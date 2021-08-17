Technology News
Itel A48 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A48 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (1,560x720 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 August 2021 18:34 IST
Itel A48 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

Itel A48 features a dual rear camera setup with two 5-megapixel AI-powered sensors

Highlights
  • Itel A48 features an unnamed quad-core 1.4Ghz SoC with 2GB of RAM
  • It is priced at Rs. 6,399 and is available to purchase on Amazon
  • Itel A48 runs Android 10 (Go edition)

Itel A48 has been launched in India as a budget-friendly offering from the Chinese company. The smartphone sports a waterdrop-style notch display. Key specifications of Itel A48 include an unspecified quad-core 1.4GHz processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a 3,000mAh battery. It runs on Android 10 (Go edition). Itel claims that customers who purchase will also get value-centric Jio benefits. It also features face and fingerprint unlock. Itel A48 comes in three colour options.

Itel A48 price in India, availability

The new Itel A48 is priced at Rs. 6,399 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model, as per a press release from the company. Itel A48 is available to purchase via Amazon. However, at the time of writing, it is listed on the e-commerce platform at Rs. 6,999. Itel is offering the smartphone in three colour options — Gradation Black, Gradation Green, and Gradation Purple. It also comes with a one-time screen replacement offer that customers can avail within 100 days of purchase.

There are multiple offers available for the smartphone. Amazon is offering Itel A48 with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 329. Itel is offering its customers various Jio-related benefits. Customers will get an instant price support of Rs. 512 if they enrol for Jio-exclusive offers.

Itel A48 specifications

Itel A48 runs Android 10 (Go edition). It features a 6.1-inch HD+ (1,560x720 pixels) IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by an unspecified quad core 1.4GHz processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. Its 32GB of onboard storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

For optics, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises two 5-megapixel AI-powered sensors. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 5-megapixel sensor. Itel A48 comes with a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE/ ViLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets face unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Display 6.10-inch
Processor 1.4 MHz quad-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3,000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1,560 pixels
Satvik Khare
