Itel A47 has been launched in India as a budget-friendly smartphone. Key specifications of the Itel A47 include a 5.5-inch HD+ full-screen display, a 3,020mAh battery, and dual security features. The smartphone has curved edges, which the company says is to give a solid in-hand feel. It is offered in Cosmic Purple and Ice Lake Blue colour variants. Itel is targeting the smartphone to aspirational millennials looking for a phone under Rs. 6,000.

Itel A47 price, availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 5,499. The Itel A47 will be available for purchase on Amazon exclusively, from February 5, 12pm (noon) onwards. There will be EMI options as well. The Itel smartphone has 2GB RAM + 32GB on-board storage and expandable memory up to 32GB. Itel A47 is offered in two colour options — Cosmic Purple and Ice Lake Blue.

Itel A47 specifications, features

The Itel A47 runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) and features a 5.5-inch HD+ full-screen display with 2.5D glass. It has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and an IPS panel. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM. It has 32GB onboard storage, along with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 32GB).

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 5-megapixel AI lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5-megapixel camera in the front. The Itel A47 comes equipped with multiple camera effects like Smart Recognition, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, and more. The Itel A47 can take videos in 1,440x720 pixels resolution.

The Itel A47 packs a 3,020mAh battery. It has dual security features such as multi-functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.