Itel has expanded its portfolio by launching the Itel A46 phone in India. The phone sports a dual camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and is running on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The phone is positioned in the budget under Rs. 5,000 segment and packs a 2,400mAh battery, is powered by an octa-core processor, and comes with a soft flash for selfies as well. This comes soon after China-based Transsion Holdings' Itel Mobile had confirmed that it will launch a feature-packed budgeted phone to compete with Redmi 6A.

Itel A46 Price in India

The Itel A46 price in India is set at Rs. 4,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option. The phone will be available in Dark Water, Gradation Diamond Gray, Fiery Red, and Neon Water colour finishes. Launch offers include Reliance Jio free data offer where customer gets 50GB additional free 4G data along with Rs. 1,200 instant cashback on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 over a period of 24 months. The phone additionally comes with 100-days replacement warranty promise. Notably, Itel had teased the launch of its Redmi 6A competitor in India earlier this week, priced at under Rs. 5,000.

Itel A46 Specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM Itel A46 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS full-screen display, and will be be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. The phone comes with just 16GB of inbuilt storage but comes with a dedicated microSD card (up to 128GB) slot.

Optics include a dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a VGA secondary sensor, aligned horizontally. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with soft flash support. The phone supports Face Unlock and also has a rear fingerprint sensor as well. It packs a 2,400mAh battery, and is just 8.9mm thick. The phone comes with a screen guard and silicone case in the box.