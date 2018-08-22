NDTV Gadgets360.com

Itel A45, A22, A22 Pro With 18:9 Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 22 August 2018
Itel A45, A22, A22 Pro With 18:9 Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A45 and A22 run Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). (Itel A45 in picture)

Highlights

  • Itel A45, A22, and A22 Pro have been launched in India
  • All three smartphones have 18:9 display panels
  • The models also come with Jio cashback

Transsion Holdings' mobile brand Itel has expanded its smartphone lineup in India by launching Itel A45, Itel A22, and Itel A22 Pro. The new smartphone models come with a starting price of Rs. 5,499 and feature 18:9 aspect ratio display panels. Specifically, the Itel A22 and Itel A45 run Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), while the Itel A22 Pro runs the standard Android 8.1 Oreo. The Itel A22 and Itel A22 Pro are powered by the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC, whereas the Itel A45 has a quad-core MediaTek MT6739WA SoC. The handsets also come with the Jio cashback offer to provide customers with instant cashback vouchers worth Rs. 2,200.

Itel A45, Itel A22, and Itel A22 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Itel A45 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 and comes in Midnight Black, Anthracite Grey, and Rose Gold, while the Itel A22 price is set at Rs. 5,499 and is available in Space Grey, Champagne Gold, and Midnight Black colour options. In contrast, the Itel A22 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,499 and sports Bordeaux Red, Champagne Gold, and Matte Black colour options. All three models are already on sale in the country.

As far the launch offers are concerned, Reliance Jio is offering an instant cashback worth Rs. 2,200 with all the three Itel models. Jio subscribers will need to recharge their SIM for Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 post which 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each will be credited in the My Jio app. These vouchers can be redeemed against subsequent recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 via the MyJio app, one at a time.

Itel A45 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel A45 runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS 'Full Screen' display that comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset has a quad-core MediaTek MT6739WA SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 5-megapixel autofocus sensor and a VGA sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor along with a fixed-focus lens and a soft LED flash.

The Itel A45 has 8GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and includes a smart key for a dedicated bike mode. Besides, there is a 2,700mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Itel A22 specifications

Similar to the Itel A45, the dual-SIM (Nano) Itel A22 runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) but there is a 5-inch FWVGA+ (480x960 pixels) display. The smartphone has a quad-core Snapdragon 210 SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM. There is a 5-megapixel sensor at the back along with an autofocus lens and an LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 2-megapixel sensor at the front along with an LED flash.

The Itel A22 has 8GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). There are connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 2,400mAh battery.

Itel A22 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel A22 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5-inch FWVGA+ (480x960 pixels) IPS display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. There is a quad-core Snapdragon 210 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor at the back and a 2-megapixel sensor at the front. Both sensors are paired with an LED flash.

The Itel A22 Pro has 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). It has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the smartphone packs a 2,400mAh battery that is touted to deliver a standby time of up to nine days.

Itel A45

Itel A45

Display5.45-inch
Processor1.3GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM1GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
Storage8GB
Rear Camera5-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
Battery Capacity2700mAh
Itel A22

Itel A22

Display5.00-inch
Processor1.3GHz quad-core
Front Camera2-megapixel
Resolution480x960 pixels
RAM1GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
Storage8GB
Rear Camera5-megapixel
Battery Capacity2400mAh
Itel A22 Pro

Itel A22 Pro

Display5.00-inch
Processor1.3GHz quad-core
Front Camera2-megapixel
Resolution480x960 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera5-megapixel
Battery Capacity2400mAh
Itel A45, A22, A22 Pro With 18:9 Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
