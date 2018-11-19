Itel A44 Power was launched in India on Monday, the Chinese company's latest smartphone in India. The A44 Power's biggest highlights are the presence of a massive 4,000mAh battery, dual rear camera setup, selfie flash, 18:9 display, and face unlock feature at its budget price point. The Itel A44 Power runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), a version of Android that has been optimised for entry-level devices with as little as 512MB of RAM. Itel is a brand owned by Transsion Holdings, which also has such brands as Infinix and Tecno in India.

Itel A44 Power price in India

The Itel A44 Power price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999. It is available across India from November 19 onwards, the company said in a statement. The company is also touting its 100-day replacement warranty, though no launch offers were announced. It will be made available in Aqua Blue, Champagne Gold, and Deep Grey colour variants.

Commenting on the launch, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing itel Business Unit said, "Itel A44 Power brings with it the powerful 4,000mAh Li-Polymer battery for our target audience along with 5.45-inch FWVGA+ 'Full Screen' Display and dual rear cameras at a budget friendly price point."

Itel A44 Power specifications

The dual-SIM Itel A44 Power runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), and sports a 5.45-inch FWGA+ (480x960 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at up to 1.4GHz, and coupled with 1GB of RAM.

The Itel A44 Power sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 5-megapixel primary camera paired with a VGA (0.3-megapixel) secondary camera. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a flash module. On the front, the smartphone bears a 2-megapixel camera that also features a flash module.

Itel has provided 8GB of inbuilt storage on the A44 Power, expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB) with its own dedicated card slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE and ViLTE. The 4,000mAh battery on board is rated to deliver up to 3 days of battery backup, the company boasts, and also supports 'OTG Power Bank' functionality that gives the phone the ability to charge other phones.