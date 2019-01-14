China-based Transsion Holdings' mobile brand, Itel, on Monday expanded the portfolio of its smartphone offerings in India with the launch of the Itel A44 Air Android Go smartphone in the country. The Itel A44 Air, which the company defines as a segment-first smartphone, brings a host of notable features at a very affordable price point such as AI-powered dual rear cameras and support for face unlock. Like most other smartphones from the company, the Itel A44 Air is available via offline retailers in the country.

Itel A44 Air price in India

The Itel A44 Air price in India is set at Rs. 4,999, and it is now available from authorised channels across the country. The device is available in Blusher Gold, Elegant Blue, and Slate Grey colour options and features a textured back panel to provide a better grip. “The Itel A44 Air breaks through by encompassing full screen display, AI dual camera and face unlock, all at a budget-friendly price”, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing (Itel Business Unit) said regarding the Itel A44 Air's launch. In addition to the affordable pricing, the company is also offering a 100-day replacement warranty on the Itel A44 Air.

Itel A44 Air specifications

The dual-SIM smartphone from Itel runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). It features a 5.45-inch FWVGA (480x960 pixels) full screen display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, thin bezels, and a screen-to-body ratio of 81 percent. The affordable device is powered by a quad-core Unisoc (formerly Spreadtrum) SC9832E processor clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM.

Coming to the Itel A44 Air's imaging hardware, the smartphone features a dual rear camera set-up which consists of a 5-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. Itel claims that the dual cameras bring features such as AI Super Night mode for capturing better low-light photos as well as portrait bokeh effect. Moreover, AI HD video recording and AI Face Beauty for adding beautification effects are also on the table. On the front is a 2-megapixel camera which also supports face unlock.

In the storage department, the new smartphone offers 8GB of inbuilt storage which can further be expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB). On the connectivity front, the Itel A44 Air supports 4G VoLTE. Under the hood is a 2,400mAh battery that is backed by a power saving feature to save battery juice.