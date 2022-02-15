Technology News
Itel A27 With 5.45-Inch Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A27 features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2022 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A27 will be available for purchase though offline retail channels, according to the company

Highlights
  • Itel is yet to reveal details of availability for the new Itel A27
  • The smartphone is available in a single RAM and storage model
  • Itel A27 is sold in Crystal Blue, Deep Grey, and Silver Purple colours

Itel A27 has been launched as the latest entry-level smartphone in the company's A-series portfolio. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.45-inch IPS display and offers 4G connectivity with dual VoLTE support on both SIM cards. Itel A27 smartphone runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and comes with face unlock support and a fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an unspecified processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The affordable Itel A27 handset is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera.

Itel A27 price in India, availability

Itel A27 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Crystal Blue, Deep Grey, and Silver Purple. Itel A27 will be available for purchase via offline retail outlets, according to Itel.

Itel A27 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Itel A27 runs on Android 11 (Go edition). The smartphone is equipped with a 5.45-inch FW+ IPS display, according to the company. Itel A27 is powered by an unspecified quad-core 1.4GHz processor paired with 2GB of RAM. On the optics front, Itel A27 sports a 5-megapixel AI rear camera, and a 2-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Itel A27 features face unlock support and comes with a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is equipped with 32GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD (up to 128GB) card slot. The smartphone runs on a 4,000mAh battery, according to the company.

Itel A27

Display 5.45-inch
Processor 1.4GHz
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
