Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel A23 Pro With Unisoc SC9832e SoC, Dual SIM 4G Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A23 Pro With Unisoc SC9832e SoC, Dual-SIM 4G Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A23 Pro can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 3,899 via Reliance stores.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 May 2021 11:28 IST
Itel A23 Pro With Unisoc SC9832e SoC, Dual-SIM 4G Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A23 Pro is an entry-level smartphone

Highlights
  • Itel A23 Pro costs Rs. 3,899 with Jio network
  • The phone has a 2,400mAh battery
  • Itel A23 Pro runs Android 10 (Go Edition)

Itel A23 Pro has launched in India as an entry-level 4G smartphone. It is offered in a single configuration with two colour options. Itel A23 Pro runs Android 10 (Go Edition) and comes with a single rear camera. Being an entry-level phone, the display is surrounded by thick bezels with the top bezel housing the selfie camera. Itel A23 Pro carries a retail price of Rs. 4,999, but the phone can be purchased at a discounted price with a Jio exclusive offer via Reliance online and offline stores.

Itel A23 Pro price in India

Itel A23 Pro typically costs Rs. 4,999 for the sole 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option. But with the Reliance Jio offer, the phone can be purchased starting June 1 for Rs. 3,899 from Reliance Digital website, MyJio Stores, and Reliance Digital Stores with a Jio network. The phone comes in Lake Blue and Sapphire Blue colours.

Itel A23 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel A23 Pro runs Android 10 (Go Edition). It features a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) TN display with a 196ppi pixel density and thick bezels all around. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a quad-core Unisoc SC9832E SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with a Mali T820 GPU. The phone comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB).

For photos and videos, the Itel A23 Pro sports a single 2-megapixel rear camera with a flash housed in a rectangular camera module. At the front, there is a 0.3-megapixel selfie shooter located at the centre of the top bezel. For connectivity, the phone comes with dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors onbaord the Itel A23 Pro include a three-axis accelerometer and a proximity sensor. There is no fingerprint scanner but the phone comes with Face Unlock feature. It is backed by a 2,400mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, it measures 145.4x73.9x9.85mm.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Itel A23 Pro

Itel A23 Pro

Display 5.00-inch
Processor quad-core
Front Camera 0.3-megapixel
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 8GB
Battery Capacity 2400mAh
OS Android 10 (Go Edition)
Resolution 480x854 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel A23 Pro, Itel A23 Pro Price in India, Itel A23 Pro Specifications, Itel, Reliance Jio, Reliance Digital
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
USB Type-C 2.1 to Upgrade Power Delivery From 100W to 240W
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man Spin-Off
Itel A23 Pro With Unisoc SC9832e SoC, Dual-SIM 4G Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  3. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  4. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  5. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  6. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Government to WhatsApp: Right to Privacy Subject to ‘Reasonable Restrictions’
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronaut Chris Hadfield Calls Talk of UFOs 'the Height of Foolishness' in Interview
  2. Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man Spin-Off
  3. Itel A23 Pro With Unisoc SC9832e SoC, Dual-SIM 4G Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. USB Type-C 2.1 to Upgrade Power Delivery From 100W to 240W
  5. Infinix Hot 10S Goes on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  6. Twitch Adds 'Transgender' Tag as Big Tech Vies to Be Inclusive
  7. Chrome 91 Rolling Out With Frozen Tab Groups, Enhanced PWAs, Redesigned UI, More
  8. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Hand Over Reins to Successor Andy Jassy on July 5
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G Could Debut Soon in India as Company Teases Launch of ‘Something New’
  10. The Tomorrow War Trailer Pulls Chris Pratt Into the Future to Fight Aliens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com