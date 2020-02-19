iQoo brand is set to in India soon with its iQoo 3 smartphone. It will be a flagship smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Quite a few details about this iQoo 3 smartphone are known thanks to multiple leaks that have taken place over the past few months. Fresh teasers from iQoo on the company's official Weibo account hint that the primary camera on the iQoo 3 will sport AI eye-tracking technology.

iQoo recently shared a post on its official Weibo account which reveals more information about the quad camera setup on the device. The iQoo 3 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, it also features a 50mm professional portrait lens and has support for AI eye-tracking technology.

The AI eye-tracking technology can take images which focuses on the eye of the person in the frame. This feature ensures that the subject is well in focus. Details about the other camera sensors are unknown at the moment.

The iQoo 3 is scheduled to launch in India on February 25. The smartphone is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 865 SoC which is a 5G capable chipset. Based on the past leak on Geekbench we know that the smartphone will sport up to 12GB of RAM and run Android 10.

It is said to sport a hole-punch design as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. The iQoo 3 is also tipped to sport a 6.44-inch OLED display and pack in a 4,410mAh battery.

Since the launch of the iQoo 3 is only a few days away, we can expect more leaks to surface before the official launch.