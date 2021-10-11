Technology News
loading
iQoo Z5x Specifications Tipped by Alleged TENAA and Geekbench Listings, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

iQoo Z5x may come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 October 2021 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

iQoo Z5x images have also been shared by TENAA listing

Highlights
  • iQoo Z5x may have an 8-megapixel primary camera
  • The smartphone may come with 128GB and 256GB storage
  • iQoo Z5x could launch in 6GB and 8GB variants

iQoo Z5x has allegedly been spotted on the TENAA certification website, offering a glimpse into its key specifications and images. The rumoured smartphone is expected to sport a 6.58-inch TFT screen, as per the listing, with other details such as camera specifications listed. The smartphone has reportedly also been spotted on the Geekbench listing with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC. Both the listings also suggest that the phone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Previously, the phone's alleged 3C certification listing showed 5G and fast charging support. Additionally, it has been listed on JD.com for pre-bookings.

As per a TENAA listing, a smartphone with model number V2131A, believed to be of the iQoo Z5x, has a 6.58-inch TFT display. In the camera department, the iQoo smartphone can be seen with two rear cameras with 50-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera. The iQoo V2131A runs Android 11, measures 163.95x75.30x8.5 mm, and weighs 169 grams, as per the listing.

The reported iQoo Z5x TENAA listing also suggests that the smartphone is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core SoC. It could come with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants paired with 128GB and 256GB storage editions. There is a 4,880mAh battery. The alleged Geekbench listing, seen ) by 91Mobiles, also shows a phone with model number V2131A with 6GB of RAM. It says the phone is powered by the MediaTek MT6877V/ZA chip, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC.

As mentioned, the iQoo Z5x was reportedly seen on 3C website revealing that the smartphone in question will be a 5G device with fast charging support. The handset is also listed on JD.com for reservations. It was also seen on Google Play Console.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4880mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z5x, iQoo Z5x Specifications, iQoo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Instagram Will Try to 'Nudge' Teens Away From Harmful Content, Prompt Them to 'Take a Break'
