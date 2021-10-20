Technology News
iQoo Z5x price starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 October 2021 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z5x comes in three distinct variants

  • iQoo Z5x is currently on pre-orders in China
  • The new iQoo phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • iQoo Z5x carries 44W fast charging

iQoo Z5x was launched on Wednesday as a follow-up to the iQoo Z5 that debuted last month. The new iQoo phone comes with dual rear cameras and features a 120Hz display. It also carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Other key highlights of the iQoo Z5x include 44W fast charging, up to 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. The smartphone also carries a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management and is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

iQoo Z5x price, availability details

iQoo Z5x price has been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options that are priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,300), respectively. The iQoo Z5x is currently available for pre-orders in China in Black, White, and Sandstone Orange colours, with its shipments starting from October 30.

Details about the pricing and availability of the iQoo Z5x in other markets including India are yet to be revealed.

iQoo Z5x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z5x runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 for iQoo on top and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 650 nits of peak brightness. The display also has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the iQoo Z5x has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Z5x comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The iQoo Z5x carries up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo sub-brand iQoo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Z5x, with 44W flash charge support. The company claims that using the bundled 44W adapter, the phone can charge the battery up to 58 percent in 30 minutes. Besides, the iQoo Z5x measures 163.95x75.30x8.50mm (or 163.95x75.30x8.57mm in case of the Sandstone Orange finish) and weighs 189 grams.

Further reading: iQoo Z5x price, iQoo Z5x specifications, iQoo Z5x, iQoo, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) 67W Adapter Does Not Support Fast Charging, 16-Inch Models Come With 140W Chargers
Read in: हिंदी
