iQoo Z5x Launch Date Set for October 20, Will Come With a 5,000mAh Battery

iQoo Z5x teased to sport a dual rear camera setup.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 October 2021 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z5x will come in two colour options — Black and Orange

  • iQoo Z5x said to feature MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
  • It is said to sport a 6.58-inch TFT display
  • iQoo Z5x images show a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom

iQoo Z5x launch date has been confirmed by the company. The upcoming smartphone will be unveiled on October 20 in China. In addition, iQoo Z5x's design has also been teased and it shows the smartphone with two colourways with a rectangular module for its dual rear camera setup. Furthermore, the smartphone has also been teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Earlier this week, a TENAA listing suggested some key specifications of the smartphone. iQoo Z5x is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC.

Through a post on Weibo, iQoo confirmed that iQoo Z5x will launch on October 20. Interested buyers can pre-order the smartphone through iQoo's online shop. The landing page on the online shop teases that the smartphone will get a 5,000mAh battery.

The landing page on iQoo's online store also teases the design through some images of the upcoming smartphone. iQoo Z5x is shown in two colour options — Black and Orange. The smartphone is shown with a rectangular camera module that houses two lenses — said to be a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the right spine, the phone is seen with a volume rocker and a power button. The bottom of iQoo Z5x is shown to house a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Earlier this week, an alleged TENAA listing hinted at the possible specifications of iQoo Z5x. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. iQoo Z5x may get 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. The TENAA listing shows the smartphone could get a 6.58-inch TFT display and run Android 11. As per the listing, iQoo Z5x measures 163.95x75.30x8.5mm and weighs 169 grams.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z5x, iQoo Z5x Specifications
Satvik Khare
FIFA Wants Over $1 Billion From EA Sports Every Four Years to License Its Name: Report

