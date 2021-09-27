Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z5 comes in Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 September 2021 12:55 IST
iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z5 has a hole-punch display with 240Hz touch sampling rate

Highlights
  • iQoo Z5 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • iQoo Z5 packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 12GB of RAM
  • iQoo Z5 camera features include super night mode, dual view video

iQoo Z5 has launched in the Indian market days after it was unveiled in China. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and has a hole-punch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. The iQoo Z5 also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charge support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports Face Wake facial recognition. It will go on sale at the beginning of the Amazon Great Indian Festival starting October 3.

iQoo Z5 price in India, sale

The new iQoo Z5 is priced in India at Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 26,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It will be available in Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space colour options. The phone will be available on iQoo.com and Amazon.in from October 3 onwards i.e. at the beginning of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Launch offers include Rs. 1,500 off on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards including EMI transactions, flat Rs. 1,500 off with Amazon coupon, six months screen replacement, and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI options.

iQoo Z5 specifications

On the specifications front, the iQoo Z5 runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and supports dual-SIM slots (Nano). It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR 10 support. It is TUV Rheinland certified as well. The phone is powered by the 6nmQualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Internal storage is offered at up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the cameras, the iQoo Z5 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. Camera features include dual view video, super night mode, portrait mode, and more. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

iQoo Z5 has backed all this up with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has Face Wake facial recognition as well. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, USB OTG, tri-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz, 5.1GHz, and 5.8GHz bands, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The iQoo Z5 measures 164.7x76.68x8.49mm and weighs 193 grams. IT comes with a VC liquid cooling system for dissipating heat during intense gaming sessions. Other features include 4G game vibration with linear motor, Ultra Game Mode 2.0, and dual stereo speakers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z5

iQOO Z5

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z5, iQoo Z5 Price, iQoo Z5 specifications, iQoo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Dates Revised to Rival Amazon, Will Go Live From October 3 to October 10

Related Stories

iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Civi Phone With 120Hz OLED Display Launched: All the Details
  2. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  3. iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  5. Poco C31 Smartphone Is Launching in India on September 30
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Oppo Watch Free With More Than 100 Sports Modes Debuts: All Details
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise ColorFit Brio Smartwatch With 50 Sports Modes, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Apple, Tesla Suppliers Suspend Production in China to Comply With Power Usage Norms
  3. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds New Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Confirms Qualcomm X60 5G Modem
  5. Largest Crypto Expo in Dubai to Host Mega Conference in October
  6. Sony ICD-TX660 Voice Recorder with OLED Display, 16GB Storage Launched in India
  7. MarQ M3 Smart With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Civi With 120Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Zoom Update Adds Option to Stop Incoming Video in Meetings: How to Use
  10. Over 2 Million Salvadorans Using Government’s Crypto Wallet Chivo, Says President Nayib Bukele
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com