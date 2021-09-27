iQoo Z5 has launched in the Indian market days after it was unveiled in China. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and has a hole-punch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. The iQoo Z5 also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charge support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports Face Wake facial recognition. It will go on sale at the beginning of the Amazon Great Indian Festival starting October 3.

iQoo Z5 price in India, sale

The new iQoo Z5 is priced in India at Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 26,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It will be available in Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space colour options. The phone will be available on iQoo.com and Amazon.in from October 3 onwards i.e. at the beginning of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Launch offers include Rs. 1,500 off on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards including EMI transactions, flat Rs. 1,500 off with Amazon coupon, six months screen replacement, and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI options.

iQoo Z5 specifications

On the specifications front, the iQoo Z5 runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and supports dual-SIM slots (Nano). It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR 10 support. It is TUV Rheinland certified as well. The phone is powered by the 6nmQualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Internal storage is offered at up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the cameras, the iQoo Z5 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. Camera features include dual view video, super night mode, portrait mode, and more. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

iQoo Z5 has backed all this up with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has Face Wake facial recognition as well. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, USB OTG, tri-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz, 5.1GHz, and 5.8GHz bands, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The iQoo Z5 measures 164.7x76.68x8.49mm and weighs 193 grams. IT comes with a VC liquid cooling system for dissipating heat during intense gaming sessions. Other features include 4G game vibration with linear motor, Ultra Game Mode 2.0, and dual stereo speakers.

