iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z5 price is set at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 September 2021 15:15 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z5 is offered in three colour options — Blue Origin, Dreamspace, and Twilight Morning

Highlights
  • iQoo Z5 runs Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 for iQoo
  • It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • iQoo Z5 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging

iQoo Z5 was launched on Thursday, a 5G-enabled smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will be available in three distinct storage variants with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The new iQoo smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The iQoo Z5 packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 for iQoo smartphones.

iQoo Z5 price

The newly launched iQoo Z5 is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

The iQoo smartphone is offered in Blue Origin, Dreamspace, and Twilight Morning colour options. It will be available to purchase starting September 28 via iQoo's website, JD.com, Tmall, and more. However, the smartphone is available to pre-order from today till the date of sale on the aforementioned online stores.

iQoo Z5 specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) iQoo Z5 runs Origin OS 1.0 for iQoo, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) full-HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC with Adreno 642L GPU paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The iQoo Z5 gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

The smartphone offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G (n1/ n5/ n8/ n28/ n41/ n77/ n78), tri-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz, 5.1GHz, and 5.8GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Alongside, it also gets BEIDOU, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS. Onboard sensors include gravity, ambient light, proximity, gyroscope, and compass. The iQoo Z5 also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and gets Face Wake facial recognition.

iQoo has backed all this up with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. The iQoo Z5 measures 164.7x76.68x8.49mm and weighs 193 grams. The dreamspace colour variant measures 8.53mm in thickness and weighs 195 grams.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z5

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
