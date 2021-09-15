Technology News
iQoo Z5 Launch Date Set for September 23, Snapdragon 778G Confirmed

iQoo Z5 launch will take place in China at 2:30pm CST Asia (12pm IST) on September 23.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 September 2021 14:51 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

iQoo Z5 may come alongside iQoo Z5 Pro and iQoo Z5x

iQoo Z5 launch date is set for September 23, the company announced on Weibo. The new iQoo phone is teased to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Alongside the iQoo Z5, the Vivo sub-brand is rumoured to have the iQoo Z5 Pro and iQoo Z5x in the works as two of its new smartphones. All three iQoo Z-series phones are expected to have 5G connectivity and faster charging. In the series, the iQoo Z5 Pro is said to come with a curved display.

iQoo Z5 launch date

On Wednesday, iQoo posted a teaser image on Weibo to announce the launch date for the iQoo Z5. The company will host the launch at 2:30pm CST Asia (12pm IST) in China on September 23. It is, however, unclear whether the iQoo Z5 will be the only model to come at the launch or the company will also unveil the rumoured iQoo Z5 Pro and iQoo Z5x alongside.

iQoo Z5 specifications (expected)

iQoo has released a dedicated image to reveal that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, along with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. Other details of the iQoo Z5 may be similar to the iQoo Z5 Pro that is rumoured to have a 120Hz display and at least 8GB of RAM. The Pro variant recently appeared on Google Play Console with the model number V2148A. The Play Console listing suggested that the phone could feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and run on Android 11. Additionally, it suggested the Snapdragon 778G SoC on the phone.

iqoo z5 specifications teaser weibo iQoo Z5

iQoo Z5 specifications are teased online
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The iQoo Z5 Pro is also speculated to have dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Further, the iQoo Z5 Pro is speculated to have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Alongside the iQoo Z5 Pro, iQoo is rumoured to have the iQoo Z5x in the works with a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 900, and triple rear cameras. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S10e that is so far only part of the rumour mill.

iQoo Z5 Launch Date Set for September 23, Snapdragon 778G Confirmed
