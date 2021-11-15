Technology News
loading

iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid colour variant launched with a price tag of Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 November 2021 18:37 IST
iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z5 launched in India with Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Z5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset
  • iQoo Z5 features triple rear cameras
  • iQoo Z5 packs a 5,000mAh battery

iQoo Z5 is getting a new finish called 'Cyber Grid' in India. The handset, which was launched in September this year, debuted in three colour options — Blue Origin, Dream Space, and Twilight Morning —in China. However, it arrived in two shades in India: Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn. The third Dream Space colour variant has now been unveiled as Cyber Grid in India. Key specifications of iQoo Z5 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charge support.

iQoo Z5 price in India, sale

iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid colour variant price is Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB RAM +128GB storage option and Rs. 26,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The latest colour variant is up for grabs via iQoo's website and Amazon starting today, November 15. As mentioned, the new model will sit alongside the Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space colour options that have already been available in India since the phone's launch on September 27.

iQoo Z5 specifications

iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid colour version comes with the same specifications as other available colour variants. The handset works on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and supports dual-SIM slots (Nano). iQoo Z5 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR 10 support. The screen is TUV Rheinland certified as well.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQoo Z5 packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor.

iQoo Z5 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast-charging support. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has Face Wake facial recognition as well. Connectivity options on the iQoo Z5 include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, USB OTG support, tri-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz, 5.1GHz, and 5.8GHz bands, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z5

iQOO Z5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good gaming performance
  • Battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • Display is a smudge magnet
  • Weak low-light camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z5 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z5, iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Colour, iQoo Z5 Price in India, iQoo Z5 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Traders' Body Demands NCB Action Against Amazon for Alleged Sale of Marijuana on E-Commerce Site

Related Stories

iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Hands-On Image
  3. Airtel Offering Additional 500MB Daily Data With Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan
  4. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Xiaomi Teases Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Ahead of Global Launch
  7. PUBG New State First Impressions
  8. Infinix Hot 11 Play With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled
  9. Oppo Reno 6 Lite Images and Specifications Leak, Show Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Moto Watch 100 Renders, Specifications Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Mastodon Says Crypto, NFT Adoption Won't Ever Happen on the Platform
  3. Traders' Body Demands NCB Action Against Amazon for Alleged Sale of Marijuana on E-Commerce Site
  4. Apple TV+ Brings First Korean Series Dr. Brain After Rival Netflix's Squid Game Success
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Bans Over 25 Lakh Accounts in a Month to Curb Cheating
  6. Infinix Note 11i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Telenor Partners With Google Cloud to Digitalise Its Global Operations
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin’s Biggest Network Update in Years Improves Privacy and Scalability, Introduces Smart Contracts
  10. Instagram Reportedly Testing Adding Moderator to Live Videos; Stories May Soon Get Like Button
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com