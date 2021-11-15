iQoo Z5 is getting a new finish called 'Cyber Grid' in India. The handset, which was launched in September this year, debuted in three colour options — Blue Origin, Dream Space, and Twilight Morning —in China. However, it arrived in two shades in India: Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn. The third Dream Space colour variant has now been unveiled as Cyber Grid in India. Key specifications of iQoo Z5 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charge support.

iQoo Z5 price in India, sale

iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid colour variant price is Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB RAM +128GB storage option and Rs. 26,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The latest colour variant is up for grabs via iQoo's website and Amazon starting today, November 15. As mentioned, the new model will sit alongside the Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space colour options that have already been available in India since the phone's launch on September 27.

iQoo Z5 specifications

iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid colour version comes with the same specifications as other available colour variants. The handset works on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and supports dual-SIM slots (Nano). iQoo Z5 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR 10 support. The screen is TUV Rheinland certified as well.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQoo Z5 packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor.

iQoo Z5 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast-charging support. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has Face Wake facial recognition as well. Connectivity options on the iQoo Z5 include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, USB OTG support, tri-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz, 5.1GHz, and 5.8GHz bands, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.