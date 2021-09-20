Technology News
loading

iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Set for September 27, Key Specifications Confirmed

iQoo Z5 5G price in India is reported to be under Rs. 30,000.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 September 2021 17:56 IST
iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Set for September 27, Key Specifications Confirmed

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo Mobile phone

iQoo Z5 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup and will be offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Z5 5G will get a 64-megapixel primary rear camera
  • It will also come with a 5,000mAh battery
  • iQoo Z5 5G is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 778G SoC

iQoo Z5 5G is set to launch on September 23 in China and the company has just confirmed that the smartphone will make its debut in India on September 27. iQoo has also shared some renders of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone. It will come with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. Alongside, iQoo has also shared some sample images clicked from the iQoo Z5 5G. Other specifications revealed by the company include a 120Hz refresh rate display, a Snapdragon 778G SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

A tweet by iQoo India (@IqooInd) announced that the company will launch iQoo Z5 5G in India on September 27 at 12pm IST (noon). As per the post, the smartphone will go on sale in the country via Amazon. The smartphone will first break cover in China on Thursday, September 23, at 2:30pm CST Asia (12pm IST).

iQoo Z5 5G price in India (expected)

According to an earlier report, iQoo Z5 5G will be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India. It is also touted by the company to be the "segment's best performance and gaming device."

iQoo Z5 5G specifications (expected)

The soon-to-be-launched iQoo smartphone has been confirmed to come with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, as shared by the company on Weibo. However, the specifications of the rest of the camera module are not yet confirmed. Alongside, iQoo has also shared some sample images from the smartphone. Through another post on Weibo, iQoo Z5 5G is confirmed to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Some renders of the smartphone have also been shared on Weibo. The post shows that iQoo Z5 5G will be available in three colour options — Black, White, and Purple/ Blue gradients. The names of the colour options are not yet confirmed. The post shows the smartphone with a triple rear camera setup placed in a rectangular module.

iQoo shared a dedicated image on Weibo regarding its upcoming smartphone that reveals that the smartphone will get a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. iQoo has also confirmed that iQoo Z5 will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z5 5G, iQoo Z5 5G Price in India, iQoo Z5 5G Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus Sends Legal Notice to Delhi-Based User Who Alleged Explosion of OnePlus Nord 2 5G in Lawyer’s Gown

Related Stories

iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Set for September 27, Key Specifications Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. Apple, Google Delisted Over 8 Lakh Apps Over Lack of Privacy Policy: Report
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. Dogecoin Values Dips in India Days After Registering Growth
  6. iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 Release in India Today: How to Download
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch in India Set for September 28
  8. Bitcoin May Touch $100,000 by End of 2021, Bloomberg Analyst Says
  9. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  10. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Set for September 27, Key Specifications Confirmed
  2. OnePlus Sends Legal Notice to Delhi-Based User Who Alleged Explosion of OnePlus Nord 2 5G in Lawyer’s Gown
  3. Amazon Says It Has 'Zero Tolerance for Corruption' Amidst Reports of Bribery-Related Charges
  4. AT&T Faces Legal Case After Hacked User Loses $560,000 In Stolen Ethereum Cryptocurrency
  5. Realme XT Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update In India With Three Dark Modes, Tone Tunes, App Lock, More
  6. Harley-Davidson to Sell Limited Edition of Its Retro-Inspired Electric Bike Later This Year
  7. Western Digital Elements SE SSD With Write Speeds of Up to 400MBps Launched
  8. Apple’s App Store, Google Play Delisted Over 8 Lakh Apps Over Lack of Privacy Policy, Other Factors: Report
  9. Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH Smartwatch With Calling Function, 7 Sports Modes Launched in India
  10. Bitcoin May Touch $100,000 by End of 2021, Bloomberg Analyst Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com