iQoo Z3 price in India has been tipped just days ahead of its official launch. The new iQoo phone is said to be available in three variants and its top-of-the-line model is said to be priced at Rs. 23,990. The iQoo Z3 was launched in China in March. The smartphone offers features including triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The iQoo Z3 also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and flaunts a 120Hz display.

iQoo Z3 price in India (expected)

A tipster named Debayan Roy, who handles Twitter account @Gadgetsdata, has tipped the pricing details. The tipster said that the iQoo Z3 price in India will start at either Rs. 19,990 or Rs. 20,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to have an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 21,990 and a top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option priced at Rs. 23,990.

The reported pricing details suggest that the iQoo Z3 could give a tough fight to the Mi 10i that is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 20,999.

In March, the iQoo Z3 was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. It is also available in the Chinese market in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,600), and an 8GB RAM + 256GB variant at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900). The phone has three colour options.

iQoo Z3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z3 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 on top and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the iQoo Z3 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The iQoo Z3 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with a range of connectivity options that include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

The Chinese iQoo is launching the iQoo Z3 in India on Tuesday, June 8. In the meantime, the phone's availability has been teased on Amazon.