iQoo Z3 With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z3 is priced in India starting at Rs. 19,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 June 2021 12:38 IST
iQoo Z3 runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

Highlights
  • iQoo Z3 sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display
  • iQoo Z3 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • The phone will be available online via Amazon India

iQoo Z3 was launched in India through a virtual event held by the company on Tuesday, June 8. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and has a triple camera setup at the rear. It packs a large 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. The iQoo Z3 also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone debuted in China in March and has finally arrived in the Indian market. The iQoo Z3 comes with a 64-megapixel main camera at the back.

iQoo Z3 price in India, sale

The new iQoo Z3 price in India starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 20,990 and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 22,990. The phone will be available on iQoo.com and Amazon India starting 1pm today. Colour options include Ace Black and Cyber Blue. Launch offers include seven days ‘no questions asked' return policy with a 100 percent money-back guarantee, Rs. 1,500 off on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Rs. 1,000 off on Amazon coupons, and no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months.

iQoo Z3 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z3 runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.61 screen-to-body ratio, and 401ppi pixel density. The iQoo Z3 is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You get up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a hybrid microSD card (up to 1TB).

iQoo Z3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary GW3 sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Primary camera features include Night mode, Portrait, Photography, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, AR Stickers, and Doc. On the front, there is a notch housing the 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 4,400mAh battery onboard the iQoo Z3 with support for 55W fast charging. The fast-charging support claims to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in just 19 minutes. For connectivity, the iQoo Z3 comes with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. It has a five-layer liquid cooling system and extended RAM functionality. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.95x75.30x8.50mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

