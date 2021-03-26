iQoo Z3 has been launched in China as the latest smartphone in the Vivo-sub brand's lineup. The smartphone comes in three colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor and packs a triple rear camera setup, with a notch for the selfie camera. iQoo Z3 has slim bezels on three sides with a relatively thick chin. It also supports fast charging and comes with 5G connectivity.

iQoo Z3 price

iQoo Z3 is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the base 6GB+128GB variant, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB+128GB variant, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for the top-tier 8GB+256GB variant. The phone is offered in Cloud Oxygen, Deep Space, and Nebula colours. It is currently up for pre-booking in China through Vivo's online store and shipping will start from April 1.

As of now, Vivo has not shared any information on international availability for the iQoo Z3.

iQoo Z3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z3 runs OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 90.61 screen to body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. The iQoo Z3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You get up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

iQoo Z3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a notch housing the 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the iQoo Z3 comes with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. iQoo Z3 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.95x75.30x8.50mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

