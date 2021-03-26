Technology News
  • iQoo Z3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z3 packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging. The phone is 8.50mm thick.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 March 2021 13:32 IST
iQoo Z3 has a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • iQoo Z3 has 5G connectivity
  • The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup
  • iQoo Z3 features an HDR supported display

iQoo Z3 has been launched in China as the latest smartphone in the Vivo-sub brand's lineup. The smartphone comes in three colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor and packs a triple rear camera setup, with a notch for the selfie camera. iQoo Z3 has slim bezels on three sides with a relatively thick chin. It also supports fast charging and comes with 5G connectivity.

iQoo Z3 price

iQoo Z3 is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the base 6GB+128GB variant, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB+128GB variant, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for the top-tier 8GB+256GB variant. The phone is offered in Cloud Oxygen, Deep Space, and Nebula colours. It is currently up for pre-booking in China through Vivo's online store and shipping will start from April 1.

As of now, Vivo has not shared any information on international availability for the iQoo Z3.

iQoo Z3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z3 runs OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 90.61 screen to body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. The iQoo Z3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You get up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

iQoo Z3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a notch housing the 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the iQoo Z3 comes with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. iQoo Z3 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.95x75.30x8.50mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z3

iQOO Z3

Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z3, iQoo Z3 price, iQoo Z3 specifications, iQoo, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
