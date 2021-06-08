Technology News
iQoo Z3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

iQoo Z3 launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 June 2021 07:10 IST
iQoo Z3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo Z3 has a triple camera setup at the back
  • iQoo Z3 packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging
  • iQoo Z3 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera up front

iQoo Z3 is all set to launch in India today. The company is hosting a virtual event on YouTube that begins at 12pm (noon). iQoo Z3 was launched in China in March and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and packs a 4,400mAh battery. Its availability in the Indian market has been confirmed on Amazon India online, but all details will be revealed during the launch event. iQoo Z3 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

The launch event for the iQoo Z3 will begin at 12pm (noon) on YouTube. The company will reveal the official pricing, availability, and launch offer details during the event. You can watch the live event in the embedded video below.

[LINK WILL BE SHARED ONCE LIVE]

iQoo Z3 price in India (expected), sale

A recent leak suggests that the iQoo Z3 may come in three configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is expected to be priced starting at either Rs. 19,990 or Rs. 20,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model may be priced at Rs. 21,990 and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is expected to be priced at Rs. 23,990. It is teased to be available on Amazon India.

iQoo Z3 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z3 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 on top. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The iQoo Z3 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the iQoo Z3 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

iQoo Z3 comes with a range of connectivity options that include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala
