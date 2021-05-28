Technology News
loading

iQoo Z3 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon: All You Need to Know

iQoo Z3 was launched in China in March and is now being teased to arrive in the Indian market.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 May 2021 11:56 IST
iQoo Z3 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon: All You Need to Know

iQoo Z3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo Z3 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • The phone was launched in China in three colour options
  • iQoo Z3 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor

iQoo is teasing the arrival of a new Z-series handset in India. This is largely anticipated to be the iQoo Z3 smartphone that was launched in China. iQoo Z3 is a successor of the iQoo Z1 and iQoo Z1x and it comes with a triple camera setup on the back. The phone features a 120Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. There is a waterdrop-style notch at the front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The company tweeted from its India handle to announce the arrival of a new Z-series handset. There's an image with a faint Z in the background, possibly hinting at the arrival of iQoo Z3. The phone was launched in China in March and it is now anticipated to launch in the Indian market. iQoo India has not announced an exact launch date but it is slated to be coming soon.

iQoo Z3 is likely to be priced in the same range as its China variant that starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs.18,900). In China, the phone was launched in Cloud Oxygen, Deep Space, and Nebula colours and the same options should be made available in India.

iQoo Z3 specifications

Specifications of the iQoo Z3 are likely to be similar to the model launched in China. The phone runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. iQoo Z3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

iQoo Z3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is a notch housing a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. iQoo Z3 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO Z3

iQOO Z3

Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z3, iQoo Z3 price, iQoo Z3 Specifications, iQoo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tech Bill Taking Aim at China Advanced by US Senate, Approves $190 Billion to Strengthen US Technology

Related Stories

iQoo Z3 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  2. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  3. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  5. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  6. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  9. Realme X7 Max 5G to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Online Listing Reveals
  10. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
#Latest Stories
  1.  Facebook Extends Ban on Donations to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Biden Win
  2. Acer ConceptD Series, Predator Series, TravelMate Series, Swift X Updated With Latest Intel, AMD CPUs
  3. iQoo Z3 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon: All You Need to Know
  4. Tech Bill Taking Aim at China Advanced by US Senate, Approves $190 Billion to Strengthen US Technology
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With 8.7-Inch Display Launched, Galaxy Tab S7 FE Officially Announced
  6. Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Gameplay Shows New Robots, New Enemies, and Aloy’s New Powers
  7. China Bitcoin Crackdown: Sichuan to Probe Cryptocurrency Mining
  8. Facebook No Longer Banning Posts Calling COVID-19 'Man-Made'
  9. Google Executives' Appraisals Sought in US Antitrust Case
  10. PlayStation 5 Delivery Has Actor Boman Irani Excited About Showing Youngsters Who the Boss Is, But Stock Shortages Worrying Other Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com