iQoo Z3 is all set to launch in India on June 8, the company has confirmed. The phone's teaser page has also gone live on Amazon, confirming its availability on the e-commerce site. Just a day ago, the company had rolled out a teaser hinting at the arrival of iQoo Z3 in the Indian market. The phone debuted in China in March with a Snapdragon 768G SoC and a 120Hz display refresh rate. iQoo Z3 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

iQoo Z3 India launch details, price (expected)

The new iQoo Z3 has been confirmed to launch in India on June 8. The company will host a virtual launch event at 12pm (noon). A microsite for iQoo Z3 has gone live on Amazon and users can press the ‘Notify Me' button to get updates about the launch of the upcoming handset.

iQoo says that it will reveal details about the phone bit by bit running up to the launch. On June 1, the company will reveal details on “fully loaded FlashCharge Technology,” camera details on June 2, the “gaming experience” on June 3, and the “display and design” on June 4.

In China, iQoo Z3 was launched in Cloud Oxygen, Deep Space, and Nebula colours and the same options should be made available in India. iQoo Z3 is likely to be priced in the same range as its China variant that starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs.18,900).

iQoo Z3 specifications

iQoo Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. iQoo Z3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

As for optics, iQoo Z3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is a notch housing a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on iQoo Z3. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

