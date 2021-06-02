Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Z3 5G Teased to Come With 55W Fast Charging, 64 Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch

iQoo Z3 5G Teased to Come With 55W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch

iQoo Z3 5G could carry the same specifications in India as the Chinese variant. If so, the phone will feature a 6.58-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 June 2021 14:48 IST
iQoo Z3 5G Teased to Come With 55W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch

iQoo Z3 5G is said to charge 50 percent in just 19 minutes

Highlights
  • iQoo Z3 5G will launch in India on June 8
  • The phone has a triple rear camera setup
  • iQoo Z3 5G may be backed by a 4,400mAh battery

iQoo Z3 5G specifications have been teased ahead of its June 8 India launch. These include 55W fast charging support and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. The Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the specifications of the iQoo Z3 5G India variant for a few days now and the details about the fast charging support and the primary rear camera are the latest of the lot. The phone was previously confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. It will be the first smartphone to carry that processor in India. The iQoo Z3 5G debuted in China in March.

iQoo India shared on Twitter that the upcoming iQoo Z3 5G will come with 55W fast charging support and the same has been updated on its Amazon microsite. The Amazon page also states the iQoo Z3 5G can charge to 50 percent in just 19 minutes. The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor paired with an f/1.79 lens. It will support 4K video recording at 60fps, have EFB Autofocus tracking, and Super Night Mode.

iQoo Z3 5G is expected to carry the same specifications as the Chinese model that launched in March. From what has been teased till now, that does seem to be the case.

iQoo Z3 5G specifications (China variant)

iQoo Z3 5G runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. The phone sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

iQoo Z3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture housed in a notch.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. iQoo Z3 5G packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z3 5G, iQoo Z3 5G Specifications, iQoo Z3, iQoo, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Watch Update Takes Workout Modes to 110, Adds AI Watch Face That Can Match Your Outfit
iQoo Z3 5G Teased to Come With 55W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  4. Mozilla Firefox Redesigned With Detached Tabs, Streamlined Navigation
  5. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  6. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  7. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Debut as Brand’s Thinnest Gaming Laptops
  10. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei HarmonyOS Launched for Smartphones With an Eye on IoT Market
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teased to Have 7.9mm Thickness, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Juhi Chawla Questioned by Delhi High Court for Raising 5G Issue in Court Without Approaching Government
  4. Byju’s Partners With Google to Aid Free Online Learning Platform for Indian Schools
  5. Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Get Google Assistant Voice Support, SpO2 Monitoring Improvements With OS Update
  6. Cryptocurrency Investment: Reddit User Shares 10-Factor Approach to Make the Most of It
  7. WWDC 2021: Livestream Link Goes Live, Sign-Ups for Digital Lounges Now Open
  8. OnePlus 9T Specifications Leak Suggests Samsung LTPO Full-HD+ OLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  9. Reliance AGM 2021 Date Set for June 24; Jio 5G Phone Launch, 5G Network Rollout, JioBook Announcements Likely
  10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release Date Set for August 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com