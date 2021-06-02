iQoo Z3 5G specifications have been teased ahead of its June 8 India launch. These include 55W fast charging support and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. The Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the specifications of the iQoo Z3 5G India variant for a few days now and the details about the fast charging support and the primary rear camera are the latest of the lot. The phone was previously confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. It will be the first smartphone to carry that processor in India. The iQoo Z3 5G debuted in China in March.

iQoo India shared on Twitter that the upcoming iQoo Z3 5G will come with 55W fast charging support and the same has been updated on its Amazon microsite. The Amazon page also states the iQoo Z3 5G can charge to 50 percent in just 19 minutes. The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor paired with an f/1.79 lens. It will support 4K video recording at 60fps, have EFB Autofocus tracking, and Super Night Mode.

iQoo Z3 5G is expected to carry the same specifications as the Chinese model that launched in March. From what has been teased till now, that does seem to be the case.

iQoo Z3 5G specifications (China variant)

iQoo Z3 5G runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. The phone sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

iQoo Z3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture housed in a notch.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. iQoo Z3 5G packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

