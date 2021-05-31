Technology News
  • iQoo Z3 to Launch as India’s First Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Smartphone, Amazon Availability Confirmed

iQoo Z3 is claimed to have scored 450K+ on AnTuTu benchmark.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 May 2021 16:28 IST
iQoo Z3 was launched in China in March

Highlights
  • iQoo Z3 packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support
  • The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup
  • iQoo Z3 is holding a contest ahead of its launch

iQoo Z3 India launch has been confirmed and it will be the first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. The phone will go on sale via Amazon. A microsite of for the iQoo Z3 has gone live on the e-commerce site and users can use the “Notify Me” button to get updates about the launch of the upcoming handset. The Vivo-sub brand is also running a contest and says it will give three lucky winners an iQoo Z3 smartphone each. iQoo launched the handset in China in March in three configurations.

As per the microsite of the iQoo Z3 on Amazon, the company will “list down its favourite features” in the coming days. iQoo says that it will reveal “fully loaded FlashCharge Technology” on June 1, camera details on June 2, the “gaming experience” on June 3, and the “display and design” on June 4. It, however, did not reveal the phone's India launch date.

As mentioned, the company is also giving out three iQoo Z3 smartphones to winners of a contest. In order to take part, interested people have to enable notifications by pressing the “Notify Me” button on the Amazon microsite, and tweet a screenshot of the teaser poster using #iQOOZ3 #iQOOZ3Contest and tagging @iqooInd, @amazonIN after following the accounts.

iQoo Z3 specifications (China variant)

iQoo Z3 was launched in China in March and it runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. The handset sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The Vivo sub-brand claims that the iQoo Z3 has scored of 450K+ in AnTuTu benchmark, and will come with a 3GB extended RAM feature that uses a part of the unused storage to boost performance.

iQoo Z3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a notch housing a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. It features 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

iQOO Z3

iQOO Z3

Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Further reading: iQoo Z3, iQoo Z3 Specifications, iQoo, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
