iQoo Z1x is launching soon and a new teaser has revealed many details about the phone. iQoo launched the iQoo 3 earlier this year in India, and is working on a new smartphone for a global release. This new smartphone is called the iQoo Z1x and it is expected to debut soon on July 9. iQoo has had a tough time keeping this upcoming smartphone under wraps, and a fair amount of leaks have already surfaced for this smartphone. The company has now put out teasers which confirm a lot of key specifications for this upcoming smartphone.

iQoo took to Weibo to put teasers out for the iQoo Z1x, revealing key specifications of its upcoming product. iQoo also posted renders of the iQoo Z1x giving us a clear look at the design of the upcoming smartphone. iQoo had posted photos of the iQoo Z1x revealing Blue, Black, and White colour options for the upcoming smartphone.

iQoo also revealed that the iQoo Z1x will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC confirming previous rumours about this device. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC is 5G enabled and the iQoo Z1x will be able to latch onto 5G networks. A recent post from iQoo also confirms the presence of liquid cooling on the iQoo Z1x. iQoo's weibo account also confirms that the iQoo Z1x will sport a 5,000mAh battery and support 33W fast charging. The teaser image also confirms the presence of a USB Type-C for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

The iQoo Z1x also sports a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Z1x has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and houses a triple camera setup at the back. The main camera is said to be a 48-megapixel sensor.

iQoo Z1x has also been spotted on a retailer website which tips that the new smartphone will come with 8GB RAM and get 128GB and 256GB storage options.