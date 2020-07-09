Technology News
loading

iQoo Z1x With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

The iQoo Z1x price starts at roughly Rs. 17,200 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage model.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 9 July 2020 12:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iQoo Z1x With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Highlights
  • iQoo Z1x has made its debut in China
  • The company is yet to disclose its global availability details
  • The iQoo Z1x comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

iQoo Z1x phone is the latest offering from the Vivo sub-brand iQoo. The phone has made its debut in China, and it supports 5G connectivity and 33W fast charging. The smartphone comes in four storage variants that are further offered in three colour options. The iQoo Z1x also carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and triple rear cameras. There's a single 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Chinese tech company is yet to disclose the phone's global availability details.

iQoo Z1x price

The iQoo Z1x price starts at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the base 6GB + 64GB storage model. Its 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 19,300) while the 8GB + 128GB storage option costs CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,500). The top storage variant of 8GB + 128GB will retail at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 24,700).

All the four iQoo Z1x models are available in Sea Azure, Sharo Cool Black, and Water White colour options. Its sale starts today in China. As mentioned, the phone's global availability and pricing details are yet to be revealed by the Vivo sub-brand iQoo.

iQoo Z1x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z1x runs Android 10 with custom iQoo UI on top. The phone features a 6.57-inch full-HD (1,080x2,408) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The iQoo Z1x further carries up to 256GB of UFS2.1 storage.

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the Vivo sub-brand iQoo has provided a single 16-megapixel front camera, housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top right corner of the front panel.

The iQoo Z1x's connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Beidou, and GPS/GLONASS. It also supports face recognition.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, the iQoo Z1x measures 164.2×76.5×9.06mm and weighs 200 grams.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z1x

iQOO Z1x

Display 6.57-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z1x, iQoo Z1x price, iQoo Z1x specifications, Vivo
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Lava Z61 Pro With 3,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Twitter Shares Take Wing on Plan for Subscription Platform

Related Stories

iQoo Z1x With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  3. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  5. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  6. The Army Has Asked Personnel to Delete 89 Apps Including Facebook, Tiktok
  7. Samsung Launches 7 New Smart TVs in India, Starting Rs. 20,900
  8. Redmi Note 9 Expected to Be Launched in India This Month: Report
  9. Poco M2 Pro Review
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Shares Take Wing on Plan for Subscription Platform
  2. iQoo Z1x With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Lava Z61 Pro With 3,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Thames Clippers London River Service to Become Uber Boat Under New Deal
  5. Facebook Takes Down Accounts and Pages of Trump Ally Roger Stone
  6. Facebook Removes False Accounts Linked to Brazil's Bolsonaro
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC With Increased Performance Across the Board Launched
  8. The Boys Season 2 Trailer: ‘Famous’ Boys Now in the Eye of the Tiger
  9. Tesla's Elon Musk Approaches a $1.8 Billion Bonanza
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out Animated Stickers Support to All Users: How to Use
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com