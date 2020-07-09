iQoo Z1x phone is the latest offering from the Vivo sub-brand iQoo. The phone has made its debut in China, and it supports 5G connectivity and 33W fast charging. The smartphone comes in four storage variants that are further offered in three colour options. The iQoo Z1x also carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and triple rear cameras. There's a single 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Chinese tech company is yet to disclose the phone's global availability details.

iQoo Z1x price

The iQoo Z1x price starts at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the base 6GB + 64GB storage model. Its 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 19,300) while the 8GB + 128GB storage option costs CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,500). The top storage variant of 8GB + 128GB will retail at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 24,700).

All the four iQoo Z1x models are available in Sea Azure, Sharo Cool Black, and Water White colour options. Its sale starts today in China. As mentioned, the phone's global availability and pricing details are yet to be revealed by the Vivo sub-brand iQoo.

iQoo Z1x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z1x runs Android 10 with custom iQoo UI on top. The phone features a 6.57-inch full-HD (1,080x2,408) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The iQoo Z1x further carries up to 256GB of UFS2.1 storage.

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the Vivo sub-brand iQoo has provided a single 16-megapixel front camera, housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top right corner of the front panel.

The iQoo Z1x's connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Beidou, and GPS/GLONASS. It also supports face recognition.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, the iQoo Z1x measures 164.2×76.5×9.06mm and weighs 200 grams.

