Vivo sub-brand iQoo has launched the iQoo Z1 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The new smartphone features 144Hz refresh rate display with a hole-punch design and comes with a triple rear camera setup. The iQoo Z1 also has stereo speakers and packs a Smart PA amplifier. The phone comes in three different variants, along with two distinct colour options. The Chinese brand has positioned the iQoo Z1 below the iQoo Neo 3 5G that was unveiled last year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

iQoo Z1 5G price, availability details

The iQoo Z1 5G price is set at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 2,498 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and the 8GB + 256GB storage model will retail at CNY 2,798 (roughly Rs. 29,800). The phone will be offered in Galaxy Silver and Space Blue colour options and is available for pre-bookings from the Vivo online store in China. Moreover, its pre-bookings will start through other retailers in the country from May 25, while its first sale is scheduled for June 1.

Details about the global launch of the iQoo Z1 5G are yet to be revealed.

iQoo Z1 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z1 5G runs Android 10 with iQoo UI on top and has a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 400ppi of pixel density. The display panel also comes with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G77 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. There is triple rear camera setup on board that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. In terms of selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

For storing content, the iQoo Z1 5G has 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The iQoo Z1 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 163.97x75.53x8.93mm and weighs 194.78 grams.

